The Skin of Our Teeth to hit Rosebud Stage

Thornton Wilder’s 1942 Pulitzer Prize winning play The Skin of Our Teeth is coming to the Rosebud Theatre on March 31.

Directed by Morris Ertman, this crazy comedy follows Mr. and Mrs. Antrobus in their quest to survive the apocalypse and coming ice age.

In these trying times, anything can and will happen to the pair, ensuring a wild ride for the Antrobus clan.

They encounter some very interesting visitors along the way, each

looking for shelter and bringing a new twist or turn to the plot.

“Mr. Antrobus must convince Mrs. Antrobus to let them all in,” said Ertman. “And before you know it, the house is packed with people you don’t even know.”

Characters with different backgrounds, ages and needs all arrive at the Antrobus home, making matters even crazier as the play develops.

Themes of perseverance and human nature can be found in The Skin of Our Teeth, giving the play relevance with recent events.

“In the first act, there’s a whole bunch of refugees that wind up at the door of the Antrobus home, because they are escaping. Their homes are being shattered,” said Ertman. “Somehow, that sentiment that is expressed in The Skin of Our Teeth is where we’re at as a country, as a people.”

The Skin of Our Teeth stretches across three acts, although there is no continuous narrative between them. The Antrobus family are feature characters in all three.

Declan O’Reilly and Jeany Van Meltebeke play Mr. and Mrs. Antrobus, while Heather Pattengale plays narrator and family maid Sabina.

Sarah Robertson, Justin Lanouette and Peter Church round out the cast of major characters.

You can catch The Skin of Our Teeth at Rosebud Theatre from March 31 to June 3.

Tickets can be reserved by calling 1-800-267-7553 or by visiting rosebudtheatre.com where more information can be found.