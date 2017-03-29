Strathmore High set to host one-act play festival

Imagine a sports championship, with an arena filled with spectators waiting in anticipation for the beginning of the match.

When Strathmore High School’s drama department hosts the Drama zone festival, it will be like a championship competition, a theatre game one-act match.

“It’s a one-act play festival,” explained Paula Richardson, one of the SHS drama teachers.

She noted that is has been a number of years since SHS has hosted the drama zones.

In Alberta, there are nine high school drama zone districts.

The drama zone championships for zone 5 will be hosted by Strathmore High School from April 27 to 29. Zone 5 includes the area of Drumheller, west to Banff and south to High River, excluding Calgary.

The drama festival will feature schools from throughout zone 5 coming to SHS to perform one-act plays.

The zones are hosted in April in preparation for a provincial festival hosted by the Alberta High School Drama Festival Association. Those that progress after zones, bring their one-act plays to be performed at Red Deer College during provincials.

One-act play submissions are generally less than 65 minutes in length.

Strathmore High School will have two one act plays entered in the zone festival, ‘Home Town Glory,’ and ‘The Babysitter’ by Laurie Woodward.

Home Town Glory is a performance by students from SHS teacher Deanne Bertsch’ drama class, that features dance and acrobatics, that re-lives the story of a former students dealing with bullying while in school. The performance is set to a soundtrack of songs by the vocal artist Adele.

The Babysitter is performed by a five-character all-female cast, with one student director.

The festival will start at about 4 p.m. on April 27.

“That’s when the schools start showing up and they start doing tech runs,” said Richardson.

Each school is given time for technical rehearsals in the SHS theatre. Later on during the evening the festival will begin with the performance of the one act plays.

Depending on the length of the play, there may be three to four performances per night, she said.

T”here’s an adjudicator and that is usually a professional in the business,” she said. This year the adjudicator will be Nathan Pronyshyn, Y Stage Artistic Producer at Vertigo Theatre.

Pronyshyn has directed productions of ‘The Stones’ and ‘n00b’, a one-man play about youth, with a stage setting that looks like it belongs in the video game Minecraft.

Pronyshyn has received a Betty Mitchell Award nomination for Best Direction and has experience with companies such as Verb Theatre, Ground Zero Theatre, Theatre Calgary, Alberta Theatre Projects, Quest Theatre, Manitoba Theatre for Young People, and Sidemart Theatrical Grocery.

Another part of the drama festival that makes it unique is that most of the festival will be hosted by drama students from Strathmore High School.

“It’s kids that are volunteering outside of class time to do it for us,” said Richardson.

“They have the opportunity to be in leadership positions,” she said.

“They are our hosts. They are stage managers. We have our students that are in the tech room working with other schools, showing them how our equipment works, and making sure that everything runs as smoothly as possible for the other schools,” said Richardson.

“It gives them some exposure to what other schools are doing in their drama department, it shows them what their fellow classmates are doing out there,” said Richardson.

The festival is also a chance for Strathmore High School to show off their excellent theatre facilities.

Students will also act as greeters for visiting schools, they will be responsible for answering questions of visiting schools and seeing to their needs throughout the zone festival.

A final awards ceremony will be held on Saturday April 29, after the final performances.

“We absolutely would welcome the community to come and watch any night to come watch the plays,” said Richardson.

Depending on how many entrants there are will be a factor in determining how many plays are chosen to advance to provincials, Richardson explained.

The provincial festival will be held May 4-6 at Red Deer College. Last year Strathmore High School took home the provincial banner. Come out and enjoy the creativity and energy of zone 5’s young actors. Ticket prices and weekend passes are kept at a very reasonable price.

For more information on the Alberta High School Drama Festival Association, please visit albertadrama.com.