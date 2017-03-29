Strathmore Elks help out WDHS

With the help of a generous donation from the Strathmore Elks Lodge 491, the Western District Historical Society (WDHS) will be hosting a Canada 150 luncheon celebration for seniors. The event will be held on June 9 at the Strathmore Royal Canadian Legion memorial hall.

In a press release dated March 23, the Elks announced their donation of $600 to WDHS.

The Strathmore Elks also provide catering and bar-tending services within the community. All funds raised are donated back into the communities of Wheatland County and Rocky View County.

The Elks have also donated over $31,000 in the last year to various charities and community associations.

The funds donated for the luncheon will help support the Canada 150 celebration event for seniors in Rocky View and Wheatland County. The donation will help offset some of the cost for the food at the event, explained Strathmore Elks Lodge 491 member Bill Jones.

For more information about the Strathmore Elks, please email membership@strathmoreelks.org, or call 403-888-6155 for membership information.