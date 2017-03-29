Recognizing and working with First Nations voices

A new agreement between the Government of Alberta and the Blackfoot Confederacy paves a new line of collaboration between the two groups.

Premier Rachel Notley met with indigenous leaders on Friday March 24 to sign the Alberta-Blackfoot Confederacy Protocol Agreement.

The agreement sets out the process for the two groups to work together to achieve strategic goals for economic development, culture and language, social, political and legal issues, reconciliation, issues related to the environment and lands, and the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The Blackfoot Confederacy is comprised of three southern Alberta First Nations, who collectively have 25,000 members -- Kainai First Nation (also known as Blood Tribe), Piikani Nation and Siksika Nation.

“Our government is focused on building strong, collaborative relationships with First Nations and this agreement will formalize how we will work together. The Chiefs and I will meet annually to discuss progress and strategy,” said Premier Notley.

“We would like to thank the Premier for the vision and courage she has shown, which has led us to sign this historic agreement,” said Chief Joe Weasel Child of the Siksika Nation.

“When Treaty 7 was entered into, it allowed for the completion of the CPR (Canadian Pacific Railway), which linked Canada from coast to coast and enabled confederation and therefore Treaty 7 belongs to all Albertans,” said Weasel Child.

“Today’s agreement demonstrates the political will which is necessary to explore commonalities and strengthen how we work together on a nation-to-nation basis,” he said.

“We look forward to exploring opportunities and to working cooperatively with the Government of Alberta to address areas of mutual benefit such as economic development and diversification for both the Blackfoot and all Albertans,” he said.

According to Notley, the government has been working hard to strengthen it’s tied with First Nation communities.

“I would like to thank the Premier and the Government of Alberta for agreeing to work with us and for recognizing that the Blackfoot have always been on this land. We look forward to working with the Alberta government through a shared sense of responsibility for making life better for all people and all Albertans,” said Blood Tribe Chief Roy Fox.

“This protocol agreement is an important part of our government’s ongoing efforts to build reconciliation with First Nations. It gives us a solid foundation to work as true partners on the issues and priorities that matter most to Blackfoot Confederacy members,” said Richard Feehan, Minister of Indigenous Relations.

The province will provide a grant for $375,000 to the Blackfoot Confederacy to support the agreement’s implementation.