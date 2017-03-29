Pitch-In Canada Week coming to Strathmore

Come lend a hand next month as Strathmore hosts it’s own Pitch-In Canada Week. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Pitch In Canada Week program. The week of April 22 to April 29, will be an environmental call to action for communities across Canada.

It’s a chance for community partners, government and volunteers to come together to clean up our outdoors and keep the country litter-free.

In Strathmore, all schools are invited to participate in the program by choosing one or two hours with a school day fro April 24 to 28. During that time, students and staff are encouraged to clean up a designated area around their school. Garbage bags and curbside pickup of all garbage bags will be provided.

And at the end of the school challenge, each class that registers will be entered in a draw to win a free pizza party.

On April 22, The Town of Strathmore will also be hosting a pitch-in event at Kinsmen Park from 9:30 to about 12 p.m.

The first 100 participant will receive a swag bag with gloves and pickers. The day starts off with registration at 9:30 a.m. There will be refreshments and snacks on site. Then at about 10 a.m. the cleanup will begin. Individuals will be given garbage bags and a route map.

Everything will wrap up at about 12 p.m with a free lunch at Kinsmen Park.

Individuals are encouraged to enter as groups or teams too because there were will great prizes to be won. The deadline for registering for the school challenge is April 10.

Fore more information, or to register your name or a team in advance, contact Kendra at the Town of Strathmore at 403-934-3204 ext 239, or email karmstrong@strathmore.ca.