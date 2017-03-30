Midget Storm earn provincial silver on home ice

The Midget A Strathmore Storm lost 5-2 to the SEERA Icemen in the provincial final game last Sunday on their home ice.

The Storm played well in all six games, but fell short to SEERA who went undefeated in the tournament.

After losing 7-2 to SEERA in their first game, the Storm would go on to beat Lomond 9-2, Red Deer 3-2, and Vermillion 7-3, finishing the round robin second in pool A with a 3-1-0 record.

Their strong play earned them a spot in the quarterfinals, where they met the Crowfoot Coyotes.

They beat Crowfoot 8-2 in dominant fashion, booking their ticket to the provincial finals against SEERA.

It was a tough game for the Storm, who received 35 penalty minutes in the contest.

They trailed the Icemen through the entire game, with penalty trouble proving too much to overcome.

They managed to pull within two goals in the third period, but gave up an empty netter with 31 seconds left on the clock, all but sealing game.

“I was really proud of the boys,” said head coach Doug Rycroft. “We kept it close and we pushed hard in the third, but we just couldn’t get the goals when we needed them. We were just in the box too much.”

Despite the unfortunate outcome, it was an impressive showing from the tournament hosts.

“Our guys played really well,” said Rycroft. “We had to overcome a lot this year. I was disappointed in the result at the end, but really happy with how the boys battled.”

The tournament was nothing short of a success.

This was a nice way to wrap up a very impressive year from the Storm, who captured the Midget Tier One title earlier in the year.