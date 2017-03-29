Friday Night Laughs with Jebb Fink

They’re at it again. The Youth Club of Strathmore is back, once more with their annual fundraiser Friday Night Laughs. And this year the adults’ comedy night is being headlined by popular comedian Jebb Fink.

Friday Night Laughs takes place at the Strathmore Civic Centre on June 2.

“We will have appetizers and snacks on the table, and there will be a bar,” said Shannon Zieman, program director for the Youth Club of Strathmore.

The comedy night is an 18 and over event.

Typically the way the comedy night works is the headliner comedian is also accompanied by a number of guest comedians who perform during the night.

As it is a fundraiser event, Friday Night Laughs will also feature a silent auction and 50-50 ticket draws.

One challenge for the group is establishing a fundraising base, explained Zieman.

“There’s lots of organizations in our community that require support, so finding a fundraiser that is consistent and raising enough money is difficult,” she said. Two of the youth club’s major fundraisers are the comedy night and their annual drive-in movie.

The event will be a fun night out for adults, but also an easy way to help support the Youth Club of Strathmore.

Participants can reserve a table to seat eight people and have one seat free, “so that they’re not worried about trying to find places, and they can all sit together,” said Zieman.

Tickets to Friday Night Laughs will be $25 each. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with showtime beginning at 8 p.m. The evening includes wine, appetizers and refreshments as well as a cash bar.

For tickets please contact The Youth Club of Strathmore at 403-934-491, or the FCSS office at 403-934-9090.