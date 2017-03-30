Do you love books, and sweets. Well put the two together and you’ll get Edible Book Day in Strathmore. The Strathmore Municipal Library is hosting Edible Book Day on April 1.

The day will be a fun display of edible book entries or entries related to poetry and litterature.

Participants accept the challenge to create an edible masterpiece that is related to their favourite piece of literature, or poetry.

“Some libraries call it ‘books to eat’, this is our third one that we are hosting,” said Carmen Erison, assistant director of library services for the Strathmore Municipal Library.

“We are seeing it grow bigger and bigger each year,” she said. Last year the library had about 15 entrants in the juvenile category, and about five entries for the adult competition.

This year, the contest will be broken down into three categories. First there are entries for children aged 15 years and younger, second there will be a contest for participants 15 years and older and then there will be a family edition to the contest.

“The best part about running this program is just seeing the creativity and just the creativity and the design of these creations, it’s extraordinary how creative some people are and what they can bring to the table,” said Erison.

“You make edible creations that are based on books of fiction, poems, or any type of literature. It is one of the coolest edible book contests that is out there, that will allow you to win prizes for entering your tasty treats,” explained Erison.

A very popular entry every year is the literal edible book Green Eggs and Ham.

The library staff also encourage local business owners, for example professional bakers, or cake decorators to submit an entry to the competition.

“If you have a business that you are looking to promote come, even though it’s a $50 gift card to Crossiron Mills, it could be great advertising for a professional cake artist to be able to advertise their product in a public setting,” said Erison.

There will be a number of prizes for the winners of each category.

First place in the 15 years and younger category is a $50 Toys ‘ R Us gift card, first place in the 15 years and older category is a $50 Crossiron Mills gift card and first place for the family part of the competition is a $50 certificate for the Calgary Zoo.

The competition will kick off with public viewing and judging from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Afterwards the votes will be counted and from 2 to 4 p.m. prizes will be awarded and then people will be free to gobble up the tasty entries.

According to Erison, the votes will be tabulated right there at the library after the competition.

“So especially if you are submitting a cake, bring your friends and family, and celebrate this competition. The one with the most votes wins,” she said.

Feel free to Google ‘Edible Books’ for inspiration. Entries will be accepted from 5 p.m. on March 31 to 12 p.m. on April 1. Edible Book Day was created by book artist Judith Hoffberg and Beatrice Corone in 2000 and is an international event that also celebrates the birthday of French gastronome, Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin, who wrote the book ‘Physiology of Taste.’ It is aptly held on April 1, April Fools Day, a perfect day to have fun and eat your own words.

Visit strathmorelibrary.ca/ediblebooks, for more information on the contest and on edible books.