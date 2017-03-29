Crowther Memorial increases Fine Arts programming

Fine Arts are getting a new life at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. Music, song, drama, and arts teachers are working together to offer all students the opportunity to expand their personal creativity, and opening up doors in art culture.

There are lots of benefits to participating in Fine Arts for students at Crowther Memorial Junior High School. First, there’s interaction with other students and chances to practice leadership within a youth group.

In terms of the music and band programs, the school has been branching out and creating opportunities for kids to play and listen to contemporary music. There are new criteria like jazz, and rock and roll, and drumlines that have been added to the band program, as well as the traditional concert band.

“We are trying to promote the drama, the choir and band,” explained music teacher Lisa Homan.

“We have been doing a lot of things in the community and in the school itself to try and get more awareness,” she said.

The fundraiser for the purchase of a new sound system in the gym, will benefit all students at the school, and will enable guests who comes to watch drama, band and choir performances to hear the performances correctly.

Students from the Drama Club will be giving two performances, on April 11 at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Crowther Memorial school theatre. Members of the Drama Club practice during the lunch hour ad have been rehearsing since the fall of 2016. Drama Club members are from Grades 7 to 9.

Admission to the performances is free and donations will be accepted

On May 1 the Strathmore High School concert band along with Crowther Memorial’s grade 8-9 band will be performing a special Canada 150 performance called Celebrating Music Monday and Canada 150. The Brentwood Choir will be performing at Brentwood School at 11 a.m. on the same day.

Then on May 10 the grade 8-9 concert band will be going to Red Deer to compete in the

ABA Provincial Festival of Bands.

Choir is offered during the noon hour at Crowther Memorial Junior High.

“ We have a small, but extremely dedicated group of students, with new students joining each week. We are always welcoming new members with hopes to build the program,” said choir director Alysia Bailey

“Through our efforts as a fine arts team we are really trying to cultivate a safe culture where students are thrilled to perform, whether it is a formal concert, pop up concert or a flash mob,” she said. “Also we have had opportunity and are looking forward to performing more out in the community.

The school will be hosting a mini concert performance on April 5 featuring the Grade 6 students and all of the members of the band and choir program.

Homan explained that the concerts are a way to introduce the band and choir programs to new students or show Grade 6 students some of the instruments and benefits of joining a music program.

In June, the school will be displaying a number of student-made decorated pieces that were created through STRIVE, a music and arts therapy program at the school.

Keep an eye out at the end of April as fine arts students will be hosting a cookie dough bake sale fundraiser, to help offset costs for the purchase of a new sound system in the school’s gym.