A backyard gardening movement has been started in the Strathmore community. On Saturday March 25, a large group of individuals took part in the launch of Strathmore Communities in Bloom’s Back Yard Bounty Program.

The event, held at Hope Community Church, was a chance for gardening enthusiasts to learn a little bit more about who Communities in Bloom is, and their activities in the community. Guest speakers also included Paul Hughes from Grow Calgary, and Colin Huxted from Huxted Waste and Recycling.

“Back Yard Bounty is a type of crop share program where we can exchange for free, extra produce that we grow in our own yards,” explained Jennifer Neufeld with Strathmore Communities in Bloom.

“If we are looking for something that we don’t grow ourselves we can post on our Facebook group and ask if someone has that particular produce item,” she said.

The idea to launch the crop share program began with individuals witnessing food wastage.

“Part of it was just out in the community, seeing produce rotting on the ground, that could have been used for somebody who is hungry, or somebody who just wants some local fresh produce that doesn’t have access to that,” she said.

Neufeld stated that the program is in its infancy, but she hopes to see it grow into an urban farming movement, where people learn to grow more of their own food, become more locally resilient in the community with their food.

“It also was a way of building community, getting outside of our doors and starting to get to know our neighbours and everybody needs to eat. It’s something that can bring people together,” she said.

At the event Hughes spoke of the history of Grow Calgary and the importance of using wisely available green spaces within the City of Calgary in order to grow food.

He explained that today there are about 10,000 volunteers that come to the Grow Calgary property adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway in the Stony Trail corridor and each year they are able to give away thousands of food items.

Huxted gave a brief history on Strathmore’s recycle yard and he explained the process of composting to those in attendance. He also spoke of the efforts of his family-run business to go to recycling conferences, and become educated in order to run the Class One recycling facility.

“There are 39 compost sites in Alberta,” he said. Out of those 29 13 are Class One sites and Strathmore has one of them.

He also explained how compost-rich soil can really extend the life of a garden.

Robert Breitwieser, a member of Strathmore Communities in Bloom, explained that the Backyard Bounty program is a way for local people to get to know their neighbours, to grow community and have healthy food.

He also spoke of the Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL) coalition, which aims to foster education about health and wellness in Strathmore and he highlighted local programs that promote food security and promoting good food habits.

Breitwieser explained that the backyard gardening movement is really taking off in Canada.

Since it’s creation approximately 12 years ago, Strathmore Communities in Bloom has been responsible for several local landscaping projects in the area. Over the years they have developed community clean-up drives, they have helped to renew local parks, planted and sold trees, as well as revitalised the exterior green spaces at locations like The Strathmore Civic Centre.

Participants of the information session were treated to a number of prizes courtesy community donations from partners like Home Hardware, who donated a large amount of seeds for planting this spring, and Huxted who donated goodie backs. There were also a number of raffle draws for gardening related prizes like a raised flower box accompanied with a number of gardening materials.

For more information about Strathmore Communities in Bloom, please visit their Communities in Bloom fan page on Facebook, or contact chairman Rob Pirie at jpirie@telusplanet.net.