Brentwood Choirs busy in March

It seems like Strathmore area choirs have been bitten by the singing bug this month, as a number of students from schools like Ecole Brentwood Elementary School, and local community choirs are touring the region and will be attending the Drumheller and District Music Festival.

Earlier this month, Ecole Brentwood Elementary School’s Senior Choir took part in Choralfest in Calgary on March 15 at Knox United Church, where they were awarded with a platinum for their performance.

This summer the school’s senior choir have been asked to sing the National Anthem on July 1, to help celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday anniversary.

This month, the school’s primary, junior and senior choirs will be performing at the Drumheller and District Music Festival.

The three choirs also performed Mini Concerts on March 16 for friends and family at École Brentwood Elementary School’s Fifth Annual Fine Arts Day, according to Ecole Brentwood Elementary School musical director Carolyn Steeves.

“Each chorister was also presented with a commemorative medal for participating in the Music Program,” she said.

Three choirs from Ecole Brentwood Elementary School participated in the Drumheller and District Music Festival on Friday March 24, and there were an additional four local piano students who performed on March 20th.

Metaya Anderson, Tegan Deloli, Susanne Sevcik and Janet Ying performed at the Drumheller Music Festival on March 20.

“They all performed very well and will use that performance experience as a stepping stone to their performances in the upcoming Canadian Music Competition and Calgary Performing Arts Festival in April,” said Steeves.

In addition, Sevcik and Ying recently participated in the Calgary Concerto Competition held at Scarboro United Church in Calgary. Both are students at Mount Royal University’s Academy Program for Young Artists. Admission to the program is by competitive

audition.

Members of the Strathmore Children’s Choir and students from Strathmore High School will also attend the music festival.

The Drumheller and District Music Festival runs from March 20 to March 30. The festival will host its final concert on March 31 at 7 p.m. at the Badlands Community Facility.