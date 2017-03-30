Bisons could be gone from Strathmore

The CFR Bisons may have played their final game in Strathmore, as plans have been made to re-draw the AAA midget draw zone.

The Bisons draw players from the Airdrie draw zone, which include many areas surrounding Calgary, with two of its biggest being Airdrie and Okotoks. The others include Strathmore, Rockyford, Nanton, Mini Thni, Kneehill, Indus, High Country, Foothills, Drumheller, Didsbury, Crossfield, Cremona, Carstairs, Cochrane, Chestermere, Canmore, Blackie, Beiseker and Banff.

Because of this and the growing number of players from these areas, Okotoks has asked Hockey Alberta for their own AAA midget level team, which they were rewarded with. The draw zones for Okotoks have not been finalized, but they will receive a lot of the players that the Bisons would have had. Basically, the Airdrie draw zone will be divided into two and Okotoks will draw from one and Airdrie the other.

On top of this, there have been plenty of rumours that Airdrie would like to bring the Bisons team to their city, or the more common belief that they will start their own AAA team, therefore making it nearly impossible for the Bisons to play out of Strathmore (not enough players), but Hockey Alberta has not confirmed anything yet.

It is up to Airdrie if they want their own team or what to do next once Hockey Alberta releases the official press release on this situation.

The mood around Strathmore has been gloomy, as the Bisons are loved in the town, not just for their hockey skills, but for all they do in the community; helping put up Christmas lights, doing various fundraisers, giving back to the less fortunate during Christmas, and doing other help in the community.

Bisons Assistant General Manager Blair Wilson feels like most in the area feel about the situation.

“I was disappointed,” he said.

“We have a legacy here with this Bisons team playing 24 years in Strathmore.”

In the quite possibly the final game at the Strathmore Family Centre for the Bisons on Mar. 24 where Bisons forward Brandon Machado scored in double-overtime in game 3 of the best-of-five Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League (AMHL) finals, the packed arena cheered like crazy for their beloved team.

“It’s tough to see a team possibly going away when you have this much fan base, support and that much time behind the team,” said Wilson.

The general feeling is why doesn’t Strathmore have a say on any of this?

“It’s hard to understand why there isn’t being any questions asked from all the stakeholders, which include us in Strathmore,” said Wilson.

“Even though the Bisons are carded in Airdrie, I think they should have come to us in advance and let us know so that we could have quite possibly done something in advance.”

The Bisons who beat the number one team in the Calgary Buffaloes in the AMHL South Semi-Finals, had a tough time against Leduc in the finals, losing 3-1 in the best-of-five series.

“I wish this news could have broken out after our series here against Leduc, instead right of in the middle of it,” said Wilson.

“It was disappointing we had to explain all this to the players, parents and fans while battling a good team in the Finals.”

Players have to get ready for the start of next season and trying out for their teams, and therefore some may have been thinking on what do next year.

“We were a little disappointed and it was a little bit of a distraction,” said Bisons coach Sandy Henry.

The coach however understands that Hockey Alberta needs to give the players and parents as much time and opportunity to get ready for next season, but it just kind of wasn’t fare for the Bisons.

“We tried to work through it and the positive thing about this is guys learned how to deal with this kind of stuff while playing some important hockey,” said Henry.

The Bisons coach who is from the Strathmore area feels like most do.

“I think the community really loves this team,” said Henry.

“I think they appreciate what we do in the community, and they are just great fans and will now have to find something new to focus their social time, their hockey time and their fan enthusiasm time.”

“It’s sad for the town. We felt so supported here, it’s just all around disappointing.”

The Bisons have built a very successful program where they billet, the players go to school together at Strathmore High School and become brothers. That is one of the reasons for their success and most likely after the divide, things will be different.