“New taxes and runaway debt are suffocating what we once called the Alberta advantage,” said Strathmore-Brooks Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt.

He and Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean held a press conference on March 15 outlining the Wildrose caucus’ pre-budget recommendations.

The press conference also comes at a time of increased scrutiny for the NDP in Alberta in particular in rural areas, after Health Minister Sarah Hoffman’s remarks in the legislature on March 7 where she insinuated that Albertans who hang out with the Wildrose Party were “sewer rats.” The following day Hoffman apologized for her remarks.

Last week, the provincial government released the new budget and Alberta will be swimming in debt. Alberta’s forecasted deficit is $10.3 billion for 2017-2018. Finance Minister Joe Ceci delivered the budget speech on March 16 in the Legislature.

There are no new tax increases in the budget. The government will be investing in infrastructure like highways, bridges and public transit.

The budget also addresses the need for affordable housing and seniors housing. When it comes to the economy, Ceci says that Alberta has a huge advantage as there’s no provincial sales tax or payroll tax.

In a press release dated March 17, the WIldrose Party noted that Alberta’s credit rating was downgraded three times in 2016.

“Alberta’s credit rating took a thrashing in 2016, and 2017 is already shaping up to be more of the same under the NDP’s mismanagement,” said Wildrose Leader Brian Jean. “This rapid pace of decline for our credit status will mean significant money will be pulled out of the pockets of real Albertans for decades to come. The saddest part is that the NDP doesn’t seem to care.”

Fildebandt, the Wildrose Shadow Finance Minister said the NDP government urgently needs to find a way to cut spending and restore Alberta’s reputation in the eyes of the international finance community.

“The NDP refuse to heed the warnings of Wildrose and credit rating agencies that its actions could lead to yet another expensive credit downgrade,” said Fildebrandt.

“This government is playing Russian Roulette with the sustainability of Alberta’s finances and billions of taxpayers’ dollars.”

“Times are certainly tough in Alberta right now, no matter where you go. Life is less affordable and billions of dollars in government spending has failed completely to grow the economy,” said Jean.

“In fact we have less jobs today in Alberta than we did a year ago, and nearly 100,000 Albertans are currently on unemployment insurance,” said Jean. He spoke of interest payments going to big banks, instead of the government investing in public facilities like hospitals and schools.

“If we don’t change course it will only mean higher taxes and borrowing on the backs of future generations,” said Jean.

“Alberta has one of the most bloated and expensive governments in Canada,” said Fildebrandt.

“Alberta’s government is now entering it’s 10th consecutive year of deficit spending with no plan whatsoever to return to balance,” said Fildebrandt.

“Things must change,” he said.

The Wildrose MLA from Strathmore-Brooks explained that the Wildrose caucus’ 2017 budget recommendations lay out a simple, sustainable three-part plan to put Alberta on the path to a balanced budget.

“Our proposal today means $2.6 billion in immediate reductions to operational spending relative to planned spending under the NDP, without harming front line services. And further sensible reductions to be identified by a fiscal reform commission,” said Fildebrandt.

“In 2011 the federal government announced the deficit reduction action plan which later became the strategic and operating review. This program saved the federal government billions in operational spending while insuring that the services that Canadians rely upon were maintained,” he said.

“Our commission would seek to build upon this work. This commission would consist of a combination of elected officials and experts from both the public and private sectors. Combined with the immediate operational savings identified today, the commission would be charged to make responsible recommendations to the finance minister to balance the budget within three years,” he said.

The Wildrose have outlined a plan to eliminate the provincial carbon tax.

“This will save tax payers $1.2 billion this year alone including more than a billion dollars saved over the next 14 years cancelling the NDP’s reckless, job killing shutdown of our coal industry,” said Fildebandt.

“Albertans do not want the carbon tax and they aren’t buying the bribes to make them like it, be it free lightbulbs, cheques or propaganda at the movie theatre. We will cancel the carbon tax and we will cancel the carbon tax slush fund,” he said.

The Wildrose also plan to put in place a government-wide hiring freeze.

“Alberta’s government is spending $10 billion more per capita at a per capital rate then our Liberal counterparts in B.C. and even Ontario. We are confident that we can build upon the $2.6 billion outlined today with a commission of experts a fiscal dragons den if you will, to close the remaining gap of $3 billion over three years while maintaining quality levels of public services,” said Fildebrandt.

“Alberta has a spending problem and for the first time in many years it now has a revenue problem. But this revenue problem is not due there not being enough taxes. On the contrary, it is due to ideological policies that are limiting our economic growth to rates below what would otherwise be possible if we would unleash the potential of Albertans,” he said.