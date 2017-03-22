There are plans on the horizon for a Calgary Zoo facility northwest of Namaka Lake. It was revealed during the March 14 meeting of Wheatland County council. Bylaw 2016-63 had it’s first reading during the meeting. The bylaw was to change the zoning for the area from agriculture general to direct control.

The purpose will be to care for endangered species at the site.

Environmental Program

In response to a 2016 request by council, Wheatland County staff have created an Environmental Program. The program document was accepted as information by the council . The document outlines the program structure, planning time lines and administrative responsibilities. It includes a three-year planning template used to predict future projects and a template for reporting on the program as well as report on the county’s key environmental successes in recent years.

The program is aimed at showcasing the county’s environmental leadership and to streamline environmental projects.

Hayes stop work orders

Wheatland County council will be looking into the policy for creating stop work orders and their process at an upcoming committee of the whole meeting. There was a discussion on the issue of stop work orders and who may be able to take them off of a property, the development officer, or Wheatland County municipal planning commission.

County council also made a motion after a brief in-camera session, to investigate the related water source which is flooding the Hayes property and to work with the three affected parties.