A public information session and open house on the new Regional Recreation Facility and Kindergarten to Grade 9 school will be held on April 10.

Members of a fundraising committee, which is comprises of representatives from the town, Golden Hills School Division and Wheatland County have been meeting in order to discuss the naming rights for the building, and a fundraising strategy for the equipment needed in the facility.

Meetings between the partners have been held over the last several months, revealed Mark Brown, director of community and protective services, during the March 15 meeting of Town council.

Participants have been looking into potential grant funding, donations and private or corporate sponsorship for the new recreational facility.

Town council agreed that the naming rights for the facility be contracted to a professional to seek the best market for the sponsorship of the facility and that a consultant boost work that has already been completed by the committee to ensure the town gets the best value for sponsorship, donations and the creation of administrative documents.

In December 2016, the town adopted recommendations for the Regional Recreation Facility Fundraising strategy, but the decision to search for sponsors for the naming rights to the facility was postponed.

Wildflower Ranch bylaw passes

An amendment to the area structure plan for Wildflower Ranch passed during the March 15 meeting of town council. The Bylaw first came before council on March 1, but was postponed due to issues of clarification in the document. The bylaw is meant to facilitate the relocation of a future school site sooner rather than later in Wildflower Ranch.

Currently the proposed school site is located in the northern most edge of the area structure plan. The changes will move the school site to a more central location.

Memorial tree and bench program

Town of Strathmore infrastructure and operations staff gave council an update on the changes to the memorial bench and tree program during the March 15 meeting of council.

The town offers a tree dedication program t the public, but previously there were no guidelines for the program. Administration wanted to expand the program to included memorial benches.

Staff created a policy that makes guidelines for individuals who would like to purchase a tree or bench through the town as a dedication piece. Staff held discussions with a member of the Strathmore Lions Club and Communities in Bloom and confirmed that the policy doesn’t affect their or any other community association or groups, current or future memorial programs.

The policy is aimed at allowing members of the public who are not part of a community group, or association to participate in the memorial program. Council accepted staff’s report on the memorial bench and tree program as information.

Community investment fund groups that got funding

A number of local groups and events will be supported this year through the Town of Strathmore’s Community Investment Fund. During the March 15 meeting of town council, the council reviewed a list of recommendations from the Community Investment Fund Review Committee. There were six applications to the fund.

The EmBee Open Disc Golf Tournament will receive $5,000, the Western District Historical Society History Celebration will receive funding to the tune of $2,500 and the council also sent a recommendation to the historical society that their celebration be open to the entire community.

Council approved a 50 per cent in-kind donation of facility rentals for the 2017 Midget A Provincials Hockey Tournament, not to exceed $3,952.55.

The council asked for more information regarding the Celebration of Lights and a detailed budget and supporting documents to be reviewed at the June 5 Community Investment Fund review committee meeting.

Finally the council asked administration to consider funding the Wheatland Society of the Arts ‘All in Arts’ event outside of the CIF program.