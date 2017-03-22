Strathmore set to host Midget A Provincials

The Strathmore Storm midget A team are league champions after an impressive and well-fought final series against Stettler.

Strathmore, who finished third in regular season (8-2-4) beat first place Stettler (11-2-1) in a best-of-three finals.

Game 1 was played in Stettler on Mar. 17 and the Storm won 2-1.

“We had a hard fought 2-1 win,” said Storm coach Doug Raycroft.

The Storm then came back on Saturday (Mar. 18) and won 4-2 to win the league championship.

“Stettler is a good team and our boys really played well. We moved the puck very well and played excellent in our end,” said Raycroft.

The coach was pleased with the progress the team made throughout the season.

“I’m very proud,” said Raycroft.

“We pushed the players very hard this year and they continued to get better throughout the year.”

The Strathmore Storm will be hosting Midget A provincials starting on Mar. 23. Most games will be at the Strathmore Family Centre and a few will be played at the Hussar Arena.

“I think if we continue to play like we have been we have a good chance to medal,” said Raycroft.

“We play two games on Thursday so obviously that is a huge day for us.”

The Storm will play at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday against the Seera Icemen and at 7:15 p.m. against Lomond. Both games will be at the Family Centre.

On Mar. 24, at 10:30 a.m. the Storm will take on the Red Deer Enery Chiefs at the Family Centre.

On Mar. 25, at 1p.m. the Storm will then go up against Vermilion at the Family Centre.

And on Friday Mar. 26 playoffs will begin with the finals taking place at 4 p.m. at the Family Centre.

Opening ceremonies of provincials will commence at 6 p.m. at the Family Centre