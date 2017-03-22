Positive action for Lakes of Muirfield

It seems like things are moving forward with the Lakes of Muirfield development after a re-zoning application was passed at last week’s regular council meeting.

The re-zoning application was in order to create more commercial and or retail uses in development cell 7 at the Lakes of Muirfield and to create a new development cell, cell 8.

Cell 8 could accommodate in the future a seniors independent living centre. The bylaw passed with three readings.

The area of 3.96 hectares is adjacent to Range Road 264 in Lyalta.

In 2016, the new direct control district for the Lakes of Muirfield split the development into seven cells. On one parcel in cell 7 there is an existing community building, or sales office structure and the other parcel is vacant.

The area structure plan notes that a county club, with a gas bar, or convenience store could be a retail use in the south portion of cell 7. The north part of the cell could accommodate a seniors living centre.

Gerry Melenka, manager of planning and development for Wheatland County, gave a brief overview of the background of the development. County council received one letter of objection to the application. It was staff’s recommendation for approval.

During the meeting a member of the public came forward and explained that he had an interest in running the potential convenience store in cell 8.

Jimmy Souza is the agent for the developer who attended the meeting noted that the application was only a proposal to designate land as commercial use.

“It’s not to develop anything, there is nothing in regards to that. It’s mostly to designate that land as commercial, the way it was always intended to be,” he said.

Councillor Alice Booth asked for clarification as to why council was reviewing the application as the land was always supposed to be for a commercial use.

“I remember sitting here when the seniors residence design was brought to council,” she said.

Staff explained that when a development permit is issued, if construction doesn’t commence within one year, the permit will lapse, which was the case.

Council also voted in favour of bringing the issue forward for discussion at a meeting of the committee of the whole.

No development permit applications have been received by staff yet, but the applicant for re-zoning has expressed that he is looking to move forward.