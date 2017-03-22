Hope Bridges ready for spring time

Springtime is finally here, and with it comes a whole new lineup of community activities hosted by the Hope Bridges Society.

Start off the month of April with the Spring Art and Wine Auction held on April 22. The fourth annual wine and auction fundraiser will be held at the Strathmore Travelodge at 3 p.m.

The Spring Art and Wine Auction is typically a beautiful setting that gives participants the chance to immerse themselves in art and the local art community.

For the previous years the art auction was held at the Strathmore Golf Club, but a need for more space forced organizers to change their location this year.

“We love the golf club and we thank the golf club for all their help for the last three years,” said Wanda Reinholdt, co-ordinator for Hope Bridges Society.

“We’re excited that we’ve grown to that point where we need more space,” he said.

Guests attending the art and wine auction will be greeted by music, refreshments, and a silent auction when they arrive at the Travelodge. There will also be a cash bar at the event. Participants can connect with other individuals as they browse the silent auction.

Tickets to the art auction can be reserved or purchased at the door. Participants can also purchase raffle tickets during the event for a chance to win great prizes.

All of the art and wine featured during the event will be from local artists and artisans.

“The reason why we do what we do is for people to connect with each other around art,” said Reinholdt who noted there will be ample seating areas for individuals to view art and bid on pieces. Afterwards the live auction will begin with the assistance of auctioneer Grant Klaiber

The goal for this year’s art and wine auction will be to fundraise $15,000.

“All of the funds go towards continuing and developing more inclusive arts programs in Wheatland County and Strathmore,” Reinholdt said.

This spring come share in the community of art during and help create a project and attend a public workshop. From Hand Built Pottery to Go Green Upcycling and Paint and Refresh there’s something new and interesting for everyone to try.

Drum Fit – a gentle version

This spring there will also be an evening option for all of the Hope Bridges workshops. Drum Fit is a gentle movement workshop where participants drum a ball and move to music for about 20 minutes at a time. Drum Fit is facilitated by Rhonda Bruce. Individuals can either sit or stand during Drum Fit, but both get the benefit of movement.

A gentle version of Drum Fit will be held on two days the first from 7 to 9 p.m. on May 1 at the kids wing at Hope Church and the second on May 15 from 10 a,m. to 12 p.m. at the youth room at Hope Church.

Go Green Upcycling

Go Green Upcycling takes place every Thursday at the Hope Bridges studio from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Upcycling is taking something that is maybe not useful, or beautiful and making it that again,” she explained.

One example of Upcycling is the mural ‘Flight’ which was created in upcycling from a door and plastic gift cards. The mural will be resold this year as well.

This year in conjunction with the art and wine auction, Hope Bridges has created two vintage yarn bombed bikes.

“With our knitting and crocheting community, we have yarn bombed two bikes one is a men’s and one’s a women’s. We’ve also yarn bombed the helmet to go with it,” explained Reinholdt. Both items will be sold during the auction.

The bikes were purchased at a re-usable bike parts store in Calgary where visitors can create their own bikes from scratch.

Participants of Go Green Upcycling painted the bikes, de-rusted them using Coca-Cola, ad created new signage for the bikes all before covering them in yarn.

“Everyone in the upcycling workshop participated in the development of these bikes and de-rusting them and also the signage,” said Reinholdt. The goal will be to ride the bikes around town in late March or early April.

“The yarn bombing was done by our knitting and crocheting community, because they love to weave and work yarn and so it worked really well to have that partnership between us,” she said. The yarn bombing project is also a first for Hope Bridges who have never before partnered two groups of workshops together.

“It was a great opportunity for people to get to know each other too,” said Reinholdt.

Hand Built Pottery

Don’t forget to catch Hand Built Pottery this month at Wheatland Lodge from March 31 to April 18. The workshop runs from 2 to 4 p.m.

This year Hope Bridges has developed a new partnership with Wheatland Lodge to offer the workshop.

“We really want to thank Wheatland Lodge for their openness to our programming. We are able to come there with our pottery facilitator Charlene, and we are able to do an open public workshop, so individuals who are residents at Wheatland Lodge have been registering and their friends and family or community members can also register for that,” said Reinholdt.

“When we do workshops it’s super important that anything we do is open to the public and the lodge is very willing to do that, so we are very excited,” she said.

“Our biggest goal is that no adult is isolated,” she explained emphasizing the it’s important for individuals to stay connected within the community.

Reinholdt explained that because of the support of the community Hope Bridges Society is able to offer so many programs. For example, this year’s painted quilts installations, were a result of Hope Bridges winning the 2014 Let’s Make A Pitch contest.

To register for special events, projects and workshops please call Hope Bridges at 403-983-3640. For more information email coordinator@hopebridges.ca, or visit the studio at #5, 104 Third Avenue in Strathmore.