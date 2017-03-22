Helping women with farm safety

Ag for life hosted Ladies Night during Canadian Agricultural Safety Week in Alberta.

The third annual Ladies Farm Evening was held on Mar. 14 at Rocky Mountain Equipment in Balzac.

The evening was about informing women on farms about safety topics.

Those who took part, learned about a wide variety of safety topics from local volunteers and safety experts.

Topics included an update on the Enhanced Protection for Farm and Ranch Workers Act presented by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety, an overview of STARS Air Ambulance rural services, and a culture of wellness presentation by AgriSafe.

“We celebrate Ladies Evening every year in March during Canadian Agriculture Safety Week,” said Ag for Life CEO, Luree Williamson.

“We partner with our good friends at Rocky Mountain Equipment and we have a lot of the farm ladies come out to enjoy a relaxed evening and the intent is really to talk about farm safety.”

“Part of our mandate with Ag for Life is to deliver agriculture education and farm safety programs and through that mission we feel that it is really important that farm safety and safety in general is brought into conversation every day.”

“Whether it is within our branches, or in the communities we serve, promoting and improving a culture of safety is a major focus at Rocky,” remarked Garrett Ganden, President & CEO of Rocky.

“In partnering with Ag for Life on these initiatives, we are able to give back to the community by sharing best practices and by helping to instill a “safety-first” mindset throughout the agricultural community.”

The key message from the night was to hopefully reduce risks back on the farm.

“Assessing situations and how to control risks,” said Williamson.

“We want to promote a culture of safety, taking that safety home and having conversation with family and friends and just being able to talk about safety openly.”

“We hope the ladies in attendance can build a farm-safe plan back at home.”

Agriculture for Life supported rural and farm safety programs reached over 45,000 children, youth and their families over the last two years. Supported programs include Grande Prairies’ Barnyard and Boots Program, Ladies Farm Safety Evening, Rural and Farm Safety Days, Young Farm Workers Safety Days, and Farm First Aid. The farm safety education programs focus on improving rural and farm safety and greatly reducing the number of farm fatalities and injuries.

The event was offered free of charge to participants because of sponsors.