Chiefs take league title, on to provincials

he AA midget Wheatland Chiefs are South Central Alberta Hockey League (SCAHL) Champions after a 2-0 sweep of the Airdrie Lightning.

It was a well-deserved SCAHL championship for Wheatland, as they continued their dominance from the regular season all the way through the playoffs.

The Chiefs went 31-2-3 in their remarkable regular season and then continued that dominance in the playoffs going 6-0-1 and sweeping the North Champions, the Airdrie Lightning 2-0 in a best-of-three series.

In game 1, the Chiefs beat the Lightning 4-1 at the Strathmore Family Centre on Mar. 17.

Both teams played well and scored in the first period.

In the second and third, Wheatland was the better team and they scored three more goals while preventing any more from Airdrie.

Chayse Hnatowich had a goal and two assists for the Chiefs, while Riley Romashenko scored and added a helper.

Ty Tarvyd got the win, making 17 saves.

On Mar. 18 in Airdrie at the Ron Ebbesen Arena, the Chiefs ended the series with a 3-1 win.

Aidrie got things going early on with a goal from Ryan Ries, but once again the Chiefs dominated the next period.

Wheatland scored three times in the second with goals from Romashenko, Robert Butterwick and Brady Skiffington.

Ty Tarvid got the win again making 26 saves. He had a remarkable year going 16-0-2 in the regular season with a 0.94 save percentage and in the post-season went 5-0 with a 0.95 save percentage.

Isaac Benoit who led the league in scoring in the regular season with 38 and 26 assists, was also one of the top scorers in the playoffs.

Three Chiefs were tied for second in scoring in the playoffs. Benoit, Butterwick and Hnatowich all had ten points.

Wheatland coach Evan Barlow was happy to see what his team accomplished.

“It’s a good feeling,” he said.

“They deserved everything they got so far this year. They worked for it and they earned it, no question about that.”

The Chiefs had great penalty killing in the final game and was a big reason why they won. Wheatland killed of a 5 minute powerplay in the second and then a 5 on 3 in the third.

“Airdrie has a really good powerplay, but our boys worked hard to get the job done,” said Barlow.

The Lightning caused some problems for the Chiefs.

“They did a really good job, especially in the second game adjusting to what we do. They are good at forechecking and getting pucks deep and they pushed the pace,” said Barlow.

The coaching staff was pleased with another solid effort in goal. Riley Stovka was also solid in net all season long for the Chiefs.

“We are comfortable when we have Tarvyd in net, but as a tandem, I think our goalies are the best tandem in the league,” said Barlow.

“We are comfortable with either of our goalies.”

What made this team so special?

“We had some top end talent, but our team knew that working hard was key and if we worked hard, we would always have a chance to win,” said Barlow.

“It was fun to have a team like this. They are just a fun loving team and they work hard every single day.”

“It’s a good group of kids and they pull for each other.”

“Every line contributed in the playoffs and helped out when one line wasn’t doing so good and that was also great to see.”

A lot of the Chiefs showed that they can play at a high or higher level moving forward in their hockey careers after such a great season.

“The next level they want winners,” said Barlow.

“There are a lot of kids here that have the potential to move up and as a coach you just wish them the best.”

The team set three lofty goals at the start of the season, to win the regular season, the post season and finally to win provincials. So far they have two of three.

“I think the SCAHL was a great league this year and hopefully we represent the league well at provincials,” said Barlow.

AA midget provincials will take place in Okotoks Mar. 30-Apr. 2.