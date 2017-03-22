Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Irish Dance

Seeing the kicks, the twirls and the elaborate dresses of the dancers from the Ulmer School of Dance as students performed to traditional Irish jigs obviously delighted many of the residents and staff of Sagewood Seniors Community in Strathmore.

On St. Patrick’s Day, members of the school performed a series of jigs for a room filled with residents who clapped and cheered them on. Afterwards each dancer took a moment to greet and shake hands with the residents.

“The favourite part of Irish dancing is probably St Patrick’s Day and getting to perform for the seniors,” said Jan Ulmer, founder of the Ulmer School of Irish Dancing.

She explained that on St. Patrick’s Day her students travelled to Calgary, where they performed for television on Breakfast Television Calgary, then to Okotoks and Strathmore where they performed at several locations.

The school is comprised of about 25 dancers that range in age from three years old to 16 years. There are approximately 20 students that are competitive level dancers.

“They dance several days a week, they practice hard, and they do competitions,” she said.

Students attend dance classes in Okotoks and Langdon.