Battle of the Bands, more planned for Canada 150

Get ready to celebrate in 2017, as the town of Strathmore Canada 150 committee works with its partners to give audiences a long list of special events to help celebrate Canada’s big anniversary.

Tracy Simpson, community services manager and Canada 150 Committee member, gave the council an update on the committee’s plans for the year-long celebration, during the regular meeting of town council of March 15.

The committee is also promoting a merchandise program that will include #Strathmore150 items to sell throughout the year, free giveaways and a graduation gift for local 2017 grads.

Over the past six months the Canada 150 committee has been working on holding a number of community activities to celebrate Canada 150 in 2017.

The most recent community activity has been the logo design contest where 20 submissions were received from local students. The top five were chosen and a public vote decided the winner.

The final logo was digitized and it will be used on Strathmore Canada 150 merchandise.

Simpson also outlined a list of events the committee has partnered with local groups to host throughout the year.

During Senior’s Week a historical celebration is being organized by the Western District Historical Society starting with a senior’s luncheon and the soft launch of their On-This-Spot app.

The Strathmore Ministerial association will be hosting an old time family picnic on July 2.

There will also be a Battle of the Bands musical contest that will showcase local musical talent over a six week time period terminating with a community concert series at the Strathmore Agricultural Grounds on August 25-27.

The Battle of the Bands will feature 36 local and regional bands. The top six bands will be judged by local individuals. The winner of the contest will get to open for the headliner of a community concert on August 26. The proposed budget for the Battle of the Bands is $3,000.

In addition, there will be a community concert featuring artists Tyler Shaw and Lindsay Butler. Shaw was the Juno breakout artist in 2014 and in 2016 Shaw toured with Selena Gomez for all of her Canadian dates during her Revival tour. The proposed budget for the concert is $60,000.

For the community concert the town will be working with Golden West Broadcasting and the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society.

Councillor Bob Sobol asked if the community concert was an event that could be hosted in good, or bad weather. Simpson replied, yes, and said, “The benefits of doing it in the grandstand, is that it is covered.”

“There seem to be a lot of events going on for the Canada 150, is there some sort of a listing of events going on in our town,” asked Mayor Michael Ell.

Simpson said there is no Canada 150 list yet, but there is a community events listing, but it doesn’t include any of the Canada 150 events as they have not been approved yet. In addition, there is a brochure listing all community events that can be picked up at town facilities.

Town council voted to support the Canada 150 Committee proposed celebration plan and approve $15,000 to be used for concert deposits and merchandise purchase to be funded through the town’s financial stabilization reserve.

Members of the public who are interested in joining the Canada 150 Committee, or who have ideas for community events in 2017, are still welcome to do so.