Wheatland County Peace Officer Dean Young was asked questions about the progress of SWAT (Strathmore Wheatland Addictions Team) during the regular meeting of county council on March 7.

The county passed a motion to communicate to Golden Hills School Division’s board of directors their concerns related to fentanyl. The Reeve Glenn Koester will make contact with the board of directors and raise the issue of the fentanyl drug crisis being discussed in school settings.

Councillors Brenda Knight raised the issue of deaths related to the opioid. Young explained that county protective services are not privy to RCMP investigations. But that the SWAT coalition is working through what they can do to aid the situation.

Special council meeting Land Use Bylaw

March 27 Wheatland County council will be holding a special council meeting related to the Land Use Bylaw (LUB).

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Wheatland County council chambers. A copy of the draft LUB is available for the public to view on the Wheatland County website. The meeting will deal with the proposed changes to the bylaw, which could include changes to working in order to make the document easier to follow.

The bylaw received it’s first reading on July 19, 2016. Since then there have been numerous open houses, public consultation sessions and surveys held within the county.

Don Vander Velde recognized

Wheatland County councillor Don Vander Velde has been recognized as the 2016 Citizen of the Year by the Carseland Lions Club. Vander Velde posed with a plaque that he received during the county council meeting of March 7. He is a former member for the Carseland Lions Club. He was honoured at a dinner with the Carseland Lions Club approximately one month ago.

Nuisance bylaw first reading

County council approved the first reading of the Wheatland County Nuisance and Unsightly Property Bylaw on March 7. A public hearing on the bylaw has been set for April 4 at 11 a.m.

Gleichen Broadband Internet letter of support

Wheatland County will be sending a letter of support for CCI Wireless’ application for a Connect to Innovate Grant, through the federal government. Should they receive the grant funding, the grant will support upgrades for LTE broadband internet service in Gleichen.

The grant is administered by Industry, Science and Economic Development Canada. CCI Wireless plans to increase bandwidth in under served areas within the county.