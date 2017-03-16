Spartans girls’ crowned zone champs

The Strathmore Spartans senior girls’ basketball team are South Central Zone champions.

The Spartans defeated Bert Church High School in the finals 66-58.

SHS beat Springbank 45-25 in the semis and Bow Valley in their first game.

In the first game against Bow Valley, the Spartans started the game a little slow and allowed Bow Valley to take a lead going into the second-quarter, but the Spartans defense got better and the Spartans made some big shots.

Spartan Brianna Kennedy made some big shots after Bow Valley took the lead, which helped give some confidence to her teammates.

“Being one of the leaders of the team, I knew that if I started getting it going then others would follow suit,” she said.

Moving forward Kennedy knew they had to be better if they wanted to win the zone banner.

“We have to make better passes so we are not rushing our shots and we have to play good defense for the entire game,” said Kennedy.

The Spartans did just that. They were solid on defense in their next game against Springbank allowing only 25 points.

In the finals against Bert Church, the Spartans made a gameplan to stop some of the key players from Bert Church, by putting tight coverage of double teams and it paid off.

“Our girls’ have been great all season long at adjusting to other teams and going through with the gameplan,” said Spartans coach Dion Gallandy.

“It was good to see that.”

“It was a really scrappy game, and we had a lot of fouls called against us, which let them stay in the game, but our girls made some big shots and we were able to hold off for the win.”

3A zones for girls’ senior basketball was held in High River at Highwood High School from Mar. 9-11.

The Spartans have now won two zone banners in the past four years.

“We played as a team, we played tough and we played level headed,” said Galandy.

“We had to battle being down in the first game and third game early. I’m very proud of them. They are a good group of girls and we hope to continue with our positive attitude and work ethic.”

Strathmore High won the only provincial birth from the South Central Zone and will have the 10th seed out of 12 teams. Provincials will be played at Monsignor McCoy in Medicine Hat Mar. 16-18.

The Spartans will make their goals after their first preliminary game which will be the 10th seed vs the 7th seed.

“We’ll adjust our goal depending on what pool we make, either the ‘A’ pool, the ‘B’ pool or the ‘C’ pool,”

said Galandy.

“You never know what can happen at provincials. I think we can get some wins, but we will also need some luck.”

“We will have to be at our best to win some game for sure.”

Spartans boys fall just short of provincials at home

The Spartans senior boys’ lost their first game to Canmore, then beat Bert Church and then had a chance to play for the second provincial birth in a rematch against Canmore, if they won and then beat Brooks.

In the rematch against Canmore, the Spartans lost a heart-breaker 85-84.

“I thought we played really good in this game and the game against Bert Church,” said Spartans coach Matt Laslo.

“Canmore hit a few big shots down the stretch, which helped them win.”

Brooks ended up beating Canmore for the second-provincial birth, while George McDougall ended up winning the zone banner after beating Brooks 92-84.