Conversations with Strathmore Languages Group

Have you ever want to speak fluently in another language? A new conversational group called The Strathmore Languages Group is meeting twice a month to offer informal conversations with native language speakers.

The group meets at the Strathmore Municipal Library bi-monthly on the second and fourth Thursday evenings.

The new languages group is a setting where people who are learning a new language can practice with native language speakers in English, French, German and Spanish. There are also fun learning activities planned for each night.

“We meet as a group first and we talk about different challenges that we are coming across when we are learning. I think the idea is that people are learning as they go on their own at home, through online courses and then they come to our group and they get to practice, speaking with a native speaker in the language they are learning,” said Stefanie Baggott.

She explained that each week there is a different theme and related activities.

Baggott is bi-lingual and speaks English and French. She is also learning German.

“I wanted to have a chance to speak to someone who is actually German, so I could practise and so I thought well I wonder if other people are learning a language and they need help maybe to practise their skills,” she said.

The extremely cold weather has been a little bit of a challenge, but they are hoping more participants will attend the meetings once the weather warms up this month.

For now the most popular parts of the group are people who are interested in learning French and improving their English.

“My husband grew up in Montreal, so he is very fluent in French, he has been leading the French group,” said Baggott.

She said there has been some interest in learning Spanish as well.

“I am hoping we can add more languages as time goes on,” she said.

The meeting is free to attend.

“We try to make it fun. It’s not a formal course, it’s more to have fun while you’re learning,” she said. So far the group has met four times since they started in January. Baggott says members of the public are more than welcome to attend.

The group typically meets from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The meeting is a casual conversation setting where light refreshments are served.

For more information on the Strathmore Languages Group, please contact Stefanie Baggott at 587-224-7279.