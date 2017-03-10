Wheatland County AGM a success

Wheatland county’s annual general meeting was held at the Carseland Community Hall on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

The meeting was a chance for members of the public to meet and greet with County council members and ask questions.

There were approximately 16 individuals that attended the session.

The event started with a presentation by Ducks Unlimited on the projects that are active within Wheatland County and the opportunities for funding for landowners and was followed up with individual presentations by council members.

Councillors each gave a brief overview of their divisions, their roles, and the committees they sit on.

Afterwards the event was opened up to the public for a question and answers period.

Wheatland County typically holds two annual general meetings per year that are information meetings held in order to increase communication between the County and its ratepayers.