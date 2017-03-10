Wheatland AA teams set for playoffs

AA South Central Alberta Hockey League (SCAHL) playoffs are here.

The new playoff format started a couple years ago means that none of the Wheatland teams will have a home game, unless they win their conference.

The peewee North Conference playoffs will be played in Olds.

The bantam’s South Conference playoffs are in Okotoks.

The midget’s in Medicine Hat.

All playoffs start on Mar. 9th and run until Mar. 12th, where a conference champion will be crowned.

The winners from each conference will then face-off in a best-of-three series to decide the league championship with the winner also qualifying for provincials (Mar. 30 to Apr. 1).

The Wheatland Braves go into the tournament with a regular season record of 10-19-4, where they finished 6th place in the North. They will face 2nd place Red Deer Motors on Mar. 9, 1st place Olds and 5th place Bow Valley on Mar. 10 and 7th place Airdrie Lightning White on Mar. 11.

The Wheatland Warriors finished 5th out of 7.

They will take on the 3rd place Lethbridge Hurricanes on Mar. 9, the 2nd place Okotoks Oilers on Mar. 10 and will play two games on Mar. 11 against the #1 Taber Golden Suns and the #6 Medicine Hat Hounds.

In midget action the Wheatland Chiefs finished an amazing season getting 1st and finished with a regular season record of 31-2-3.

They will take on the 6th place Foothills Bisons on Mar. 9, the 4th place Okotoks Oilers Green on Mar. 10 and the 5th place Lethbridge Hurricanes on Mar. 11.