If you were one of the thousands of people who attended the Calgary Home and Garden Show last weekend, you would have seen a little bit of Strathmore on the tradeshow floor. There were several local businesses and services highlighted at the show.

The Town of Strathmore also had a booth at the event.

The show was a chance for businesses and services found in the town of Strathmore and area to be showcased.

“We have lots of our realtors there highlighting some great houses for sale in Strathmore, volunteers from different groups like the Chamber of Commerce and the Ag. Society promoting why it’s great to visit or live in Strathmore,” said Tracy Simpson from the Town of Strathmore.

There were lots of fun prizes and games for visitors to the Strathmore booth at the tradeshow.

The town has been participating in the Home and Garden Show for several years.

“We always have a great turnout,” said Simpson who explained that people are always eager to stop by the booth and talk about large events that are held in Strathmore like the rodeo.

The Calgary Home and Garden Show was held from March 2 to March 5 at the BMO Centre and Corral in Calgary at Stampede Park. The show features guest speakers, a show stage with demonstrations, a tradeshow, and food and refreshments.

The show gives participants a chance to meet exhibitors related to gardening and landscaping, decorating and design, remodeling and renovating, home accessories. There are also several municipalities that are represented at the show. There are also celebrity performances during the show.

The Town’s booth showcased some of the community’s projects and was a great way for visitors to get a profile of Strathmore, according to Chief Administrative Officer James Thackray.

Several community members volunteered during the event, which is also a great way for the town to get exposure and to reach out to a large number of people all at one time.

For more information about the Calgary Home and Garden Show please visit calgaryhgs.com.