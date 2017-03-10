Town Council Briefs: Canada 150 Open House

On April 10 the Town of Strathmore will be hosting an informal open house to help celebrate Canada 150. The community event will also be a chance for members of the public to ask questions of members of town staff from each of the town’s departments.

Information will be on hand about the Canada 150 Infrastructure Program and all of the municipality’s plans for items like the regional recreation facility and kindergarten to Grade 9 public school.

There will be a family friendly section for kids, and door prize draws. The open house will be held at the Strathmore Civic Centre from 4:40 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information please visit the Town of Strathmore online at strathmore.ca.

United Way Funding

Strathmore Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) gave a presentation on the a number of programs in the town that were the recipients of funding from the United Way.

Some of the programs listed were the Strathmore FCSS Community Resource Directory, Rural Calgary East Post-Partum Support Group, the Strathmore Municipal Library and Collective Cooking.

The United Way of Calgary and Area generated $41,097.43 in funding, Strathmore McDonalds- United for Strathmore contributed $8,500 and the Town of Strathmore’s Christmas Fundraiser generated $1,800.

Council was given a report that detailed a full breakdown of all of the programs supported by the funding. Once per year Strathmore United Way provides the community with funding. The grant application process typically opens on November 15 and closes on December 15. The Strathmore United Way board of directors met on Jan. 17 and 24 to decide which non-profit groups met the criteria for funding.

Flashing crossing lights near Crowther Memorial

A request has been made to town council in regards to the installation of flashing pedestrian lights at a crosswalk near Maplewood Drive adjacent to Crowther Memorial Junior High School.

“They feel an accident is imminent,” said councillor Pat Fule.

He reported that the school has tracked five near misses since September at the crosswalk and that there are issues with motorists driving directly behind the heels of pedestrians. Motorists are not waiting until students are fully across the crosswalk.

“A flashing crosswalk may help,” he said. It is estimated that the installation could cost $20,000. Council asked administration to report back to council with information regarding a proposed flashing crosswalk signal.

Town water trailer

Town of Strathmore administration will report back to town council by the first council meeting in April with a report in regards to the town’s water trailer.

Council voted in favour of having staff prepare a report with the full and complete budget for the operation and the costs surrounding the Strathmore Water Trailer for the 2017 season. It will be brought back for council to review with a prepared policy for the program.

The town received the water trailer as a legacy gift after the Strathmore edition of the Alberta 55+ Summer Games.

Bow Valley College response

The construction of Bow Valley College’s new learning and innovation centre in Strathmore was part of the discussion at the regular meeting of town council on March 1.

On Monday Feb. 27, Mayor Michael Ell and other dignitaries from the Town of Strathmore attended a press conference announcing the creation of the college’s new Strathmore Learning and Innovation Centre.

The mayor noted that the former co-op building will be renamed the Four Seasons Mall, and that the 4,000 square-foot space will be shared with Wheatland Further Education Society and will also serve as a business incubator.

Council has asked that the college work in collaboration with Siksika Nation in the development of their institution and its services. One issue brought to councillors by the public, was disappointment that such a large amount of downtown business space will be dedicated to the project.

Council asked administration if they could support Bow Valley’s move to the new location to recognize what the college is doing in the community to improve education services.

Council asked administration to provide a report detailing options for a modest contribution to support the college.