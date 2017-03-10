The Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce will get little more time to pay off their loan from the Town of Strathmore.

During the last regular meeting of town council, the town voted in favour of restructuring the Chamber of Commerce Loan Agreement by deferring the payment due in 2017 to 2021, and extending the repayment schedule over 8 years with an annual repayment amount of $2,143 due on April 1 of each year until paid.

Interest will be payable at the rate of 12 per cent on instalments balances that are not paid on the due date until the balances are paid in full.

Mel Tiede, the director of corporate services, presented council with a report about repayment models to assist the chamber of commerce.

The report stated that the chamber of commerce entered into a loan agreement with the town on Jan. 17, 2013, and borrowed $30,000 to be repaid over a period of seven years. The payments were to be in equal payments of $4,285 with no interest, provided there were no payments in arrears.

It was revealed at the meeting that the Town of Strathmore assists the chamber of commerce with funding. The town remits to the chamber the business license fee collected by the town for businesses licenses paid by chamber members.

The amount paid by the town in 2016 to the chamber was $3,050.

The chamber has paid their loan payments for 2014, 2015 and 2016. The amount owing to the town on the loan is $17,144.

Councillor Rocky Blokland explained that the chamber feels it’s on a revival streak, but a problem they may be facing is a lack of cash flow. The aim of asking for the business license revenue for 2017, is to better enhance and improve their cash flow.

“They are not really interested in extending this thing down the road for another eight years, they want to get this thing cleared up as soon as possible,” said Blokland of the loan.

“They feel in a year from now they will be in a much better condition both stability wise and financially.”

The $3,050 from chamber member business licenses would be redirected to the chamber’s account.

“They are not really asking for any more money, they are just asking for one more year and to redirect the business license revenue for the chamber members for 2017,” said Blokland.

“We have a strong chamber of commerce, we have a strong business community and I support deputy mayor Blokland’s motion to defer the payment one year,” said Mayor Michael Ell.

Councillor Steve Grajczyk asked Blokland how many members are in the chamber of commerce now and what is the cost of membership.

Blokland replied that at last count at their board meeting there were 59 members and that last year there were 100 members.

“The cost of the membership varies depending on the size of the business and how many employees are in it,” said Blokland.

He estimated the average could be between $49 and $69.

Tiede also noted that not all chamber members pay business license fees to the town, so the town would not necessarily receive $59 per 100 members.

“What you need to realize is some of the members of the chamber are individuals, and do not operate a business, some of the members operate their business outside of town and do not pay business license fees to the town,” Tiede said.

In the previous year, the town collected approximately $4,000 in business licenses from chamber members.

“I have never been as impressed with the chamber of commerce as I am today. This is a group that I have listened to and watched the direction they are going. They are serious they are on target, they are focused on I believe what a chamber of commerce should be focused on and as I said I am just really impressed with this group of people,” said councillor Bob Sobol.

When the idea of waiving costs for the chamber’s loan for one year was raised, Sobol said,

“I am not in favour of waiving the costs. These were incurred and paid for by our tax payers and I believe those dollars should be recouped.”

“I have no problem with extending it a year,” he said.