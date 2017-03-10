Strathmore and Wheatland FCSS working together

Staff from Strathmore Family and Community Support Services are working collaboratively with their counterparts in Wheatland County. The announcement was made during the regular meeting of Strathmore town council on March 1.

“Strathmore FCSS and Wheatland FCSS obviously help support many of the same community programs and initiatives. Because of this closeness, Strathmore FCSS initiated a meeting with Wheatland to help build a positive relationship, discuss the gaps in services and work together to ensure our community has the resources required,” said Catherine Walsh, Strathmore FCSS Co-ordinator,

Strathmore and Wheatland County FCSS members met on Jan. 31 at the Wheatland County office to discuss how to communication more effectively.

“It’s a great step forward,” said councillor Steve Grajczyk.

“I think it’s wonderful, and timely,” said councillor Denise Peterson.

She noted that at one time she was part of a poverty reduction initiative in Calgary and that it would be useful to include Siksika Nation in discussions with the Strathmore and Wheatland FCSS, especially considering that about 12 per cent of the population in Strathmore are First Nations people.

Both FCSS groups will work to produce a Community Resource booklet in 2017. They will each host an open house in 2017 one will be held at the office in Strathmore and a second at the Wheatland County FCSS office.

Strathmore’s FCSS will be on the committee for Senior Power 2017 and will work WFCSS and Strathmore United Way to create a new Poverty Strategy. They will work on a senior’s wellness initiative that will focus on the problem of isolation within senior communities and WFCSS has expressed the need for more youth programming in the county.

In the future the FCSS groups will meet bi-monthly, the next meeting will be held on March 7.