There’s were smiles all around on March 3 as novice hockey players from the Strathmore area were treated to an afternoon of hockey and a celebratory pizza party during the Dodge Caravan Kids Hockey program, hosted by Murray Chrysler Strathmore.

Approximately 60 kids out of 79 hockey players from the five novice hockey teams in Strathmore’s Minor Hockey Association, took part in the event.

Madi and Logan Murray from Strathmore Murray Chrysler took part in the day acting as coaches and assisting on ice as well. Madi is a Yale University women’s hockey alumni and Logan is a McGill University women’s hockey alumni.

Madi Murray explained that the event was aimed at being a fun day for local kids she personally recalled participating in similar fun camps over the summer when she was a child.

“We are new to Strathmore so we haven’t done this before, but my whole family and I all played hockey, so it’s something we like to support,” said explained Logan Murray.

“I think there is no better way for kids to stay out of trouble and to have fun, than to play hockey,” said Logan.

The Dodge Caravan Kids program is a joint program between hockey associations and Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram retailers.

Jayne Yates, Business Development Manager, internet sales with Murray Chrysler Strathmore explained that the program is sponsored by Chrysler through Dodge Caravan for dealerships with hockey associations in their region to host a fun day for kids.

“It’s sponsored at the novice age level because that is the first year of full rules for hockey,” she said.

“It’s reminding kids to keep the fun in hockey when they move from the Timbits level up to the Novice level. There are more rules that come into play, but the whole point of being out there on the ice is to enjoy whatever team sport and to have fun,” said Yates.

She explained that organizers encourage teams at the start of the year to register their team from the program.

“They sponsor teams across Canada throughout the year. It’s Dodge’s way of sponsoring minor hockey across Canada and they do it at the novice level, the introductory level,” she said.

In addition, during the event parents from the area were able to take part in the Breakaway Giveaway contest where they could win $5,000 for their local minor hockey association and a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. The Breakaway Giveaway contest ends on April 11, 2017.