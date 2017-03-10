It’s very fitting that a comedy night in Strathmore will be held on April Fool’s Day.

Laugh Madness, Strathmore Comedy Night Live will be held at the Strathmore Civic Centre on April 1 at 7 p.m.

Get up and go watch Laugh Madness, as the Chestermere-based comedy show makes it’s first ever stop in Strathmore next month.

Laugh Madness comedy show in Strathmore features six comedians, including the headliner is Trent McClellan with Brett Forte, Scoot Laird, Derek Adams, Tommy Mllor and Strathmore’s very own Natalie Johnstone.

Laugh Madness was created in March 2015 in Chestermere and founded by Arnold Henry and Stephanie Beninger of Power Couple Team. Their goal was to bring the best shows to audiences and sponsors and to provide funny improv and stand-up comedy sketches.

“We’ve had five successful shows in Chestermere,” said Henry. Because of the success of the shows in Chestermere the couple decided to broaden their horizons to include Strathmore.

“The Laugh Madness Show is about bringing in the whole community together because with those smaller towns, they don’t really get too much entertainment,” said Henry.

“There’re a lot of hard-working people who pretty much work every single day, so we want to bring our show so that they can take a night off with their friends and family and just come out and have a really good time,” said Henry.

“We have some of the best comedians. We book professionals people who have gone all over Canada to do shows. Like our headliner Trent McCallum. He performed in Chestermere in September and everyone absolutely had a blast,” said Henry.

Natalie Johnstone who hails from Strathmore is one of the comedians performing with the show.

Henry explained that in November 2016, Laugh Madness shoed an amateur comedy night competition in Chestermere. Johnstone was the winner of the competition beating out 9 other comedians.

“Our judges scored each comedian on material, crowd response and the judges opinion and she came out on top out of the 10,” said Henry.

The grand prize for the winner of the amateur comedy night was to be featured in a larger show that took place in February 2017, Laugh Madness Part Five.

“She performed in front of a sold out crowd of 400 people in Chestermere. She did so well that we decided to bring her back to her home town,” said Henry.

Henry says, organizers really just want the members of the public in the Strathmore area to be able to go out and have a good time.

He advised that there will be explicit content in the show, so the show will be for people 18-years and older.

In addition to the fun atmosphere there will be refreshments, live music by DJ Sherman Hype, and door prizes and raffles.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Early bird tickets are on sale online for $20 until March 12.

Tickets to Laugh Madness’s Strathmore Comedy Night Live can be purchased online on eventbrite at laugh-madness-strathmore.eventbrite.ca.