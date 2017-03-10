The Strathmore High School basketball senior teams both finish second in their league.

Both Strathmore High School senior basketball teams have had a quite successful season so far, but there is still a lot of work to be done and some very important games coming up.

In the Foothills Athletic Council league, the Strathmore High Spartans senior boys’ lost to Holy Trinity 85-48. The Spartans finished the league with a record of 9-3, while Holy Trinity went undefeated at 12-0.

Cross-town rivals, the Holy Cross Collegiate Hawks, finished the season 4-8, but have played much better as the season progressed.

Both teams will now look ahead to zones, which begin Mar. 9 at Strathmore High School. The winner of zones will get a birth to provincials.

In girls’ varsity basketball, the Strathmore High Spartans also played Holy Trinity in the finals of their league and lost 74-46. They beat High River by 25 points to get to the Finals. The Spartans finished 9-3, while Holy Trinity was 12-0.

Strathmore High is a 3A school, while Holy Trinity is 4A, meaning Holy Trinity is a bigger school when it comes to population. These teams will not meet again this year.

The Spartans have had an up and down season and have shown they can compete with the best, but they need to be more consistent.

A lot of the games Strathmore High has played in have been blowouts, either for them, or the opposing team, and this is a little bit of a worry for Spartans coach Dion Galandy.

“We haven’t had the best matchups in order for us to be consistent,” he said.

“We do have a very good team, however.”

“We have four seniors who are really coming on strong here at the end of the year, and we also have four Grade 11’s that are playing well and two Grade 10’s who are starting to figure things out.”

The Spartans have been recognized provincially at the 3A level and were ranked 8th in the first provincials rankings by Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association. They are now in the honourable mention category in the third ranking.

The start of zones begins on Mar. 8 at 5:30 p.m. with the first game for the Spartans being played at SHS against #8 Bow Valley. The Spartans have the #1 seed at zones.

“If we play like we can, I think we have a very good shot at provincials,” said Galandy.

The Spartans are now focused on winning zones and qualifying for provincials.

Strathmore High will honour its senior basketball players before their games on Mar. 8. At 5:15 p.m. the girls’ seniors will be given a memory token and will have a small blurb spoken about them.

The boys’ will also have the same thing before their big matchup against #5 Canmore. The Spartans received a zone rank of #4. Their game will start at 7:30 p.m. with the pre-game honouring at 7:15 p.m.

The Holy Cross Collegiate Hawks girls’ senior team will also look to create some upsets at zones. They finished their season in Foothills Athletic Council 3-8.