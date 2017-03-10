Get immunized to prevent the mumps

The mumps has dominated the news in southern Alberta for the last month as post-secondary students, and even hockey players have contracted the virus.

There are four confirmed cases in Alberta of mumps at University of Alberta main campus and there have been four cases of the mumps in the Calgary area since January.

Alberta Health Services has also just launched a new website to deal with the mumps.

“Immunization is the best way to protect against mumps,” said Dr. Judy MacDonald Medical Officer for South Calgary Zone, Alberta Health Services.

“Mumps is a vaccine preventable disease, so the very most important thing that people, including parents, should be doing is updating immunization against mumps,” said MacDonald.

Ensuring that parents and their children have received all of the doses of mumps vaccine is very important.

MacDonald explained that the vaccine is administered through Public Health in Alberta and individuals can call Health Link for more information if it is not listed on their immunization status.

Mumps is spread by contact with infected respiratory droplets, or contact with items that may be contaminated with saliva of an infected person. People with symptoms of mumps should be excluded from work, or school for five days from the start of salivary gland swelling.

Good practices to reduce the spread of the mumps are hand washing with soap and water, avoid sharing items that could be contaminated with saliva, like water bottles, drinking glasses and utensils. Clean and disinfect high touch and potential contaminated surfaces and cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, or a forearm.

When it comes to preventing mumps in young children, MacDonald noted that the vaccine against mumps is not given until children are at least 12 months old.

“There is a possibility that young infants under 12 months of age might not be adequately protected against mumps, so that’s why it’s important for everybody around them to make sure that they are immunized against mumps,” said MacDonald.

“Although it’s hard certainly to do that with infants trying to avoid situations where their infants would be exposed to another person’s saliva, or an item that had been in somebody else’s mouth,” she said.

She emphasized that parents or guardians should avoid contact with people that may have symptoms of the mumps, and stay away from people that appear to be unwell.

“I think it is important for people to realize what they can do to protect themselves against mumps, and that is to be immunized. The more people in a population that are immunized, the less chances of mumps getting a toe hold,” said MacDonald.

“It’s true that at this time in the Calgary area we’ve had four confirmed cases of mumps since the start of January. That’s a little more than we would typically see, but it’s not impossible to have those cases show up, especially if there’s sick people that have been exposed to mumps somewhere and they are not immune or not protected,” she said.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, mumps commonly is revealed by the swelling of one or more salivary glands, typically the parotid glands. The infection can result in complications like viral meningitis and orchitis/oophoritis.

In Canada adolescents and adults born in 1970 or after who are the greatest risk of exposure to mumps include students in secondary and post-secondary institutions, travellers to destinations outside of North America, military personnel, health care workers, and individuals exposed to a mumps outbreak.

Routine immunization for measles, mumps and rubella begins at 1 to 15 months and a second dose is provided at 18 months of age or any time thereafter before a child enters kindergarten or the first grade.

For more information on the MMR vaccine please visit the Canadian Immunization Guide at canada.ca/en/publichealth, Individuals also can visit immunizealberta.ca, call Health Link, or visit their local public health office.