Fortis Streetlight Conversion moves ahead

Fortis Alberta will be installing new streetlights in Strathmore. During the March 1 meeting of town council, councillors voted in favour of the installation of new 3,000 kelvin LED street lights.

The lights will replace the current high pressure sodium lighting. The council also authorized the CAO and Mayor to sign an agreement with Fortis Alberta for this installation and the cost of the installation be recovered by Fortis as provided for in the LED Conversion program.

The idea of retrofitting the high pressure sodium street lights was brought forward for council’s consideration in the fall of 2016. The new LED lights will reduce the electrical consumption and cost of electricity for the town over the long term.

When this issue was last raised by council, they requested more information about the cost of conversion and the electrical savings.

During the discussion portion of the meeting, Councillor Steve Grajczyk asked if in a few years a better type of streetlight or technology is developed, does the town have the option of upgrading their contract.

“I would think Fortis would bring something else forward to make suitable adjustments. They have brought this forward, if something better was down the road, I would rely on them to bring that forward also,” said Mel Tiede, director of corporate services for the Town of Strathmore.

The reduced electrical usage is estimated to be 492,100 Kw/h per year for approximately 1,170 street lights. It is valued at $26,278 per year based on Strathmore’s current cost of electricity of $0.534 per Kw/h.

A report given by Tiede revealed that similar conversions in other communities ran between $600 and $800 per street light.

According to Tiede, the average cost per street light is about $500 for a total cost of $585,000. Strathmore’s cost of electricity is $0.534 cents per Kw/h.

“Fortis will also have a savings on the maintenance aspect of the LED lighting. LED lighting lasts significantly longer, the lights and light fixtures, then the present high pressure sodium lights thus saving significant costs,” said Tiede.

Up front capital costs are paid by Fortis, he said.

He estimated that the cost of the project would be recover in 20 years and Fortis estimated it would be 21 years.

“One other thought is that at some point in time if the town fails to convert to LED lighting the question will be asked why the town has failed to go to a more efficient LED lighting,” said Tiede.

The estimated financial return is approximately five per cent annually. There is no financial investment by the town for the project.

LED lights also have a longer life than high pressure sodium lights.

It is estimated that changing out the current lights for the LED lights will be equivalent to taking 67 cars off the road, planting 14,400 trees, or the energy consumption of 63 homes.