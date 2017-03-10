Chamber of Commerce preps for AGM

The Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce’s annual general meeting is less than one month away. The meeting will be held on March 30 at 7 p.m. at the Strathmore Civic Centre’s Chuck Mercer Room.

This year’s AGM will be purely a business meeting. During the meeting, participants will review the chamber of commerce’s financial history for the 2016 term, and the proposed budget for 2017.

Prior to the AGM, individuals interested in becoming members of the chamber board are asked to put their names forward for nomination, explained Barbara Armstrong, secretary Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber members are informed through social media, the web and newsletters of deadlines.

“We really encourage the membership to come out and to start taking an active involvement with the board and with planning and just being more aware of what’s going on in our business community,” she said.

This year the chamber is moving forward on breaking down their financial situation, the chamber routinely each month provides the Town of Strathmore with a status report on their projects, and financial outlook.

This year, the chamber has increased their positive working relationship with the Town of Strathmore.

“We’ve got such a great relationship with the town council now,” said Armstrong.

On April 12 there will be a transition meeting where the board will go through the election of officers, she explained.

Afterwards the members move on to the organization of event committees and planning for the upcoming year.

The positions that are open for nominations include the president, vice-president, treasurer, secretary and a communications director, who will be tasked with items like social media interaction, the web and newsletters.

One of the benefits of participating in the AGM is to get information on business insurance through the chamber of commerce.

“That is one of the ways that we are able to help businesses because of our involvement with the insurance for our members,” said Armstrong.

Todd Williams will be one of the event’s guest speakers who will be informing members of the benefits of chamber insurance, which can help small businesses to keep their costs down and have a little money in the bank.

Armstrong noted that even if members are not interested in becoming on the chamber’s board of directors, members are encouraged to attend the meeting as they are entitled to participate in the process.

“If they don’t understand what the chamber does, it’s a great opportunity to meet the people, to see how things are done and to understand a little bit about the business of being a chamber in a small town,” she said.

Light refreshments will be served during the evening. For more information, please visit strathmoredistrictchamber.com, call 403-901-3175, or email infor@strathmoredistrictchamber.com.