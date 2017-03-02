Warriors win two over weekend

The Wheatland Warriors have a big weekend, winning both their games and look to be on the right path heading into the playoffs.

The 11-17-4 AA Warriors of the South Central Alberta Hockey League (SCAHL) hosted the Foothills Bisons on Feb. 25 at the Strathmore Family Centre.

The Warriors won a close 5-4 game against a team they were expected to win against. They showed some clutch with the game being tied 4-4 with about a minute to go, when Kage Yellowfly scored.

The Warriors started the game good.

“We had a decent first period,” said Warriors coach Cody Brown.

But then after that, the Warriors looked like they were not giving a full effort for much of the game.

“We became lazy, we were not working hard and because of that, we had a tough time getting the puck out of our own zone,” said Brown.

“If you’re sitting back and taking a back seat it gives the team opportunity to score and that’s kind of what happened to us in most of the game.”

The Warriors are maybe not where they want to be in the standings and are currently 5th out of 7 teams with two games remaining, but the coach believes in his team when everyone sticks to the game plan.

“We have to understand that in order for us to have success, we have to be working hard,” said Brown.

The Bisons are last in the standings, and the Warrior’s coach wanted to see a better full game effort from his team, but was still happy to get the late goal to win the game.

“We gutted it out and got the two points,” said Brown.

“We’ll take it.”

Noland Bailey had a goal and 4 points on the night, while Adam Kirkpatrick scored 2 and added an assists. Yellowfly had the game winner and also and an assist.

Corey Ross made 37 saves for the win.

The Warriors last two games of the regular season will be at the Family Centre in Strathmore on Mar. 3 at 7:30 p.m. against the Bow Valley Timberwolves and on Mar. 5 at 4:45 p.m. against the Airdrie Lightning.

The playoff tournament will be held in Okotoks for the bantam AA teams from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12.

Coach Brown wants to see one main thing from his team in the playoffs.

“I want to see everyone work hard,” he said.

“We are not going to be a team that’s going that score six fancy goals a game. We are going to need all 19 guys to the dirty work, the stuff that players don’t want to do. If we all do those things, we can be successful.”

“It’s not going to be pretty, but hard work trumps skill nine times out of 10.”

Consistency has been one of the main issues for the Warriors this season.

“We’ve got a good group, but we need everyone to buy-in and not just five or six guys,” said Brown.