Spring courses at Wheatland Further Education

Want to be an office administration star, then make sure you know everything about Microsoft Excel by taking the Microsoft Excel 2016 For Business Level 1 course offered through Wheatland Further Education Society (WFES).

The Microsoft Excel course will help individuals to manipulate, format, and move data within excel spreadsheets. The course will also go over bunch of simple ways to use Excel to calculate figures.

Learn how to make a low-cost invoice for your customers using Microsoft Excel.

Microsoft Excel 2016 For Business will be offers in two classes the first on March 4 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and the second session on March 11 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Knowing the basics of how to use a computer is important. In March, WFES is opening up a course called Exploring Windows 10/Computing Basics.

The course is programmed for individuals who are new to computers or who have used computers but have not been shown the basics.

In this course, people will learn to customize windows to their liking, and go over a variety of software and utilities that are bundled inside a Windows operating system.

Knowing how to use Google Mail is important in the business world. Starting March 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Google Mail (Gmail) For Business course is ideal for people who want to learn how to use the program in real-life situations, for example, like sending an email to a large group of people all at once.

The Google Mail course will definitely help you with a bag of tips and tricks used to help speed up your workflow and productivity.

Look out next month for the Basic Life Support course which will run on Saturday March 4, or on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This course is designed for health care professionals and may be a prerequisite for those entering the health care field as a student.

Students that pass the five hour course will receive a one year certification as a BLS Provider.

The course will cover topics like adult, child, and infant CPR, choking and AED use. It will also cover Bag Valve Mask use, and topics related to team skills in both hospital and in-facility settings.

Upon successful completion of the course, students will receive a Heart and Stroke ID number, a personal online account with information and updates from the heart and stroke foundation and access to a PDF e-card that can be downloaded, or printed. A formal printed card is also available.

WFES offers courses in Strathmore at their office in County Lane Mall and across Wheatland County in Rockyford, Hussar, Standard, and Nightingale.

Pick up a Wheatland Further Education Society course calendar for 2017 to find out about all of the brand new programming being offered this year, call 403-934-5785, or visit wfes.ca for more information.