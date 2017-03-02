Plans for wind farm nearing completion

A delegation from Greengate Power Corporation gave members of Wheatland County council an update on the progress for the proposed wind farm in Wheatland County, during the Feb. 21 regular meeting of council.

Dan Tocher, vice president of stakeholder relations from Greengate Power Corporation, Shaun Andrews, director of project development and Matthew Breakey, Senior Specialist, Energy from WSP Group spoke about the Wheatland Wind Project, which is a partnership between Greengate Power Corporation and Potentia Renewables Inc.

The presentation was intended to give council an idea where they stand presently with the proposed 120 Mega Watt project.

Tocher explained that there is a brand new modified layout for the wind farm, their third and final layout, which went out to landowners last week.

Tocher spoke about the types of turbines that will be at the site. The project has capacity to serve 57,600 households with 3.4 MW turbines. They plan to be in service by the second quarter of 2019 with a life span of 25 years.

The turbines are 110 meters high, or 30 meter higher then the ones out there now.

About 14,000 acres are used for the project.

Each turbine uses 1-2 acres, there’s a 5 m road in to the turbine and 25 sq/m footprint for the turbine.

There are 41 proposed locations, but they estimate there will be between 34 and 36 turbines used in the project.

“We want to have a thorough ongoing dialogue with the county,” Tocher said in terms of the development permit process.

Engineering for the project as been outsourced to WSP.

Tocher outlined the suitability of the site in terms of what is needed for a wind turbine project.

They need good and consistent winds, a spot that is close to transmission lines, geological formations (elevation) and they need community support for the project.

Andrews outlined typical construction process, spoke about revised maps due to comments from the public, from open houses, Alberta Transportation, and other local entities who gave feedback.

In terms of access to the turbines, Andrews spoke of access to a transmission substation located along Highway 564.

“Everything will be underground for the collector lines,” he explained.

Breakey spoke of environmental studies that were completed for the project and setbacks of about 100 meters, and areas to avoid for example like coulees where bats and other native birds were found.

All of the turbines will be located in cultivated fields.

The issue of the noise produced by wind turbines was raised by council.

The typical amount of noise produced is 106.5 decibels at Wintering Hills. The turbines at Wheatland Wind Project will be about 104 decibels, in comparison the sound of a refrigerator is about 40 decibels.

He went over some of the negatives that are addressed when speaking of installation of wind turbines, for example, shadow flicker, a perceived reduction in land value, visual impact, wildlife impact, and the impact on human health.

Councillor Ben Armstrong mentioned that there has been a letter of opposition from a ratepayer on the issue relating to wildlife and ecological studies.

There was one letter in opposition to the wind farm being constructed, submitted into the agenda document for the meeting.

Armstrong raised the issue of high-scale rescues.

“That is something we can workout,” said Tocher when he was informed by Armstrong that the county fire services don’t perform high-scale rescues.

Greengate Power hosted an open house in October 2016 that approximately 75 people attended. Tocher explained that there are lease agreements with landowners, they have encouraged stakeholder feedback and circulated revised project layouts.

“We are proactively seeking social investment in community,” he said. Tocher said that there will be at least one, maybe two job fairs prior to construction.

“We will use local services when possible,” said Tocher.

He hinted that 10 per cent of the workforce will be local, so there would be about 200 to 250 jobs and about 20 to 30 of them would be local.

Once completed there would be 10 to 15 full-time employees. They would be employed by the turbine operator and trained in that type of technology.

They are currently preparing for a development permit application with Wheatland County and submitting to the Alberta Utilities Commission. They plan to file with the AUC in March and the transmission application in August, or late 2017.