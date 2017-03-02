One night to create a spark of HOPE

Why not help out kids in your own backyard and help support Project HOPE in 2017. Mark off March 18 as a night for fun, entertainment and a time to create a little bit of hope for local kids. Project HOPE will be hosting their annual fundraiser at the Strathmore Civic Centre on March 18.

The evening will begin with cocktails at 5 p.m., and dinner at about 6 p.m. There will be live musical entertainment provided by The Pulse, as well as a live and a silent auction.

All of the funds raised during the event will go towards hiring therapists for local students.

Project HOPE is a program that provides therapy to students who have communication, physical, cognitive self-help, social-emotional or behavioural challenges.

It’s a volunteer organization that partners with Golden Hills School Division to provide therapy for students during school hours.

“It’s a good charity to get behind, a good organization to support because your money all stays local and helps local kids,” said Corinne Ball.

Project HOPE has been active in the Strathmore and Wheatland County community for over 20 years. This year they are prepared to sell about 300 tickets to the event, so get out early and snap up a ticket.

“All of the money that we raise goes directly to hire therapists for students who have high needs,” said Ball. She explained that students are given art, music and physical education therapy.

“The therapist comes to the school and gives the kids therapy in the school because studies show that they are best able to learn and absorb these therapies between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. We work in a partnership with the Golden Hills School Division. We hire the therapist and they work with the teachers and staff to set goals for each kid and work with them directly,” she said.

During the night there will be a short presentation to explain to participants the aim of Project HOPE and what the funds will go to support.

“The most important thing for me to have people understand is that all of the money stays local, so that directly helps local kids,” said Ball.

There are about 85 local kids benefiting from the program.

“We feel like it really affects all of the kids in the school because it helps these children to develop the skills to interact with their peers in the school. It’s really important that they get these therapies and are able to continue working with the other kids in the school and figure out how to adapt and fit in to their community,” said Ball.

The night is one of the organization’s main fundraiser’s for they year in which they will gain funds for their operating budget.

“It’s really special because no other communities have anything like it,” said Ball, who explained that the fundraiser has become very popular around town for people to support. After the dinner there’s an informal dance afterwards where people can just relax and have fun.

“Dinner is always delicious, La Rue caters it for us. Tina from Tina’s No Frills donates all of our food, so it keeps our costs down and we’re able to use the ticket money to go directly to the therapy and programs,” she said.

Tickets for the Project Hope fundraiser will be $45, or $320 for a table of eight people. For more information on Project Hope in Strathmore, please visit Golden Hills School Division at ghsd75.ca, or projecthopekids.com.