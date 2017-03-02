Little Free Libraries program underway

Strathmore Municipal Library’s Little Free Library program is rolling. The concept behind the Little Free Libraries is to increase access to books. At a Little Free Library individuals take a book, or leave a book, but no matter where you are, there is access to books.

“The project has been moving along slowly but surely,” said Alexis McKenzie, director of library services. She explained that the library has partnered with Strathmore High School and has been working with the shop class and teacher Wes Clark and art class teacher Brandy Roberts.

“The shop class has produced for us four beautiful Little Free Libraries. They are all different they are gorgeous, I am so impressed by their creativity and the level of craftmanship it’s incredible,” said McKenzie.

“It’s also a huge cost savings to us because they donated their time. We helped support them with materials, but they used reclaimed or leftover wood as much as possible, so that’s really exciting,” she said.

“I saw them just recently before they went to the art class, where they are going to get beautified, decorated, painted, and adorned. The steps are coming into place, slowly but surely,” McKenzie said.

The library will also be working with Hope Bridges Society to decorate a few of the libraries.

“They are very good at beautifying whatever they get their hands on, so it’s exciting to see these developments. I appreciate how patient the community has been because I know it has been hard to wait, but with any kind of project that is relying on large amounts of volunteers it can take some time,” she explained.

“We encourage anyone who wants to get involved and contribute their efforts to get in touch with us because many hands make light work,” said McKenzie.

“We are quite happy with the United Way of Calgary and Area who has funded this project. Although it didn’t get completed within the year that we had hoped, their money is still going to go towards such a spectacular project for this community,” said Carmen Erison, assistant director of library services at the Strathmore Municipal Library.

The library will be hosting an official launch for the Little Free Libraries at a later date, where organizers hope to host students from the high school at a ceremony which will recognize the students for their efforts in the construction and decoration of the libraries.

“It essentially calls attention globally to reading, sharing stories, and reading aloud. It’s meant to motivate children, adults and teens to celebrate the power of words and creates a community of readers taking action to show that the right to literacy belongs to all people,” said Erison.

Last year, the library hosted Strathmore Mayor Michael Ell, who came and read stories at story time.

Don’t forget to mark your calendar on March 3 and 4 for the library’s latest book sale. The sale will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Food For Fines will be returning in March, so those with a few overdue books can clear up a few of their library fines. With every non-perishable food item, or personal hygiene item the library will waive $2 from overdue fines. The funds from Food for Fines will go to support the Wheatland County Food Bank.

Later in March visitors to the library will have the chance to once more take part in the library’s book folding fundraiser course, this time on March 28.

“What’s unique about this one is our class instructor is going to be doing a beginner and advanced class,” said Erison, “The beginners class will run for two and a half hours and the advanced class only runs for two hours.”

Registration for the course will run from March 1 to March 25 and closes at 5 p.m. on March 25. Tickets for the course will be $40 and there will be a limit of 20 people per session.

“These fundraisers are naturally going towards supporting programs and services at the library,” said Erison. She also explained that the funding is also directed towards a larger facility for the library, so that they may better their services for the community.

“When you come to one of these classes, you are not only learning something, you are not only learning a unique skill, you are also supporting the library and we appreciate all the support we can get,” she said.