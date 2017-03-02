A company proposing to install a solar farm in the South East corner of Wheatland County will have to address some concerns if they are to get their development permit after a recent meeting of the Wheatland County Municipal Planning Commission (MPC).

GP Joule Canada Corp. hopes to construct a solar panel installation west of the Hamlet of Cluny and their development permit application was heard at the municipal planning commission’s meeting on Feb. 21.

The permit is required to be reviewed by the commission because of a requested variance to the yard setback along Range Road 215. The county’s land use bylaw requres a 38.10 m setback to the property line adjacent to a road right of way. The company, which will be building 10.93 hectares of solar panels, has planned to have rows of solar panels 13.3 meters or 43.6 feet from Range Road 215.

A second variance request deals with the solar panels themselves. The LUB allows ground mounted solar panels to cover up to eight hectares or 20 acres of land on a parcel. GP Joule is proposing 27 acres of solar panels.

The developer will be planting shrubs to act as visual screening and will be constructing a six-foot chain-link fence with slats to be used as screening during the initial growth period of the shrubs.

Construction traffic will also be redirected to approach the site from the west and is to not pass in front of the residence to the south.

The life-cycle of the plant is expected to be between 20 and 25 years. Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2017 and take about four to six months to complete.

There was one letter of objection received by the commission, and read aloud at the meeting, from Allan and C. Margaret Gawley. They are the only adjacent landowner to the proposed solar power plant and the couple explained in their letter dated Feb. 12 that the proposed solar project is excessively close in proximity to their home.

If the permit was approved the couple wanted to have the company install year-round visual screening of the project, have reasonable setback variances on the west border that would not increase snow drifts on Range Road 215, and direct the company to offer a good neighbour agreement that would compensate the couple for the loss of value to their property. The letter outlines a detailed listed of dates of correspondences that the landowners claim was made between the county, GP Joule and themselves dating back to October 2016.

The solar panels are a permitted use, and if no variances had been requested, the project would have been approved.

The trees that are being proposed are Caragana and Buffaloberry trees.

It was revealed during a question and answer period with David Heiduck, manager of project development at GP Joule that the company will be maintaining the ground cover at the site and there will still be vegetation present when the solar panels are installed.

Rex Harwood said that there is no way that the adjacent resident cannot be impacted by the project. Harwood said that he thought there should be attempts made by the company to have some sort of good neighbour policy or consideration for the neighbour.

“Our intention is to address the neighbour’s concerns with the visual screening to ensure that they cannot see the panels. That is pretty standard to provide visual screening and avoid visual impact on the nearest neighbour,” said Heiduck.

Brenda Knight raised the issue of ground cover options and the effect of water displacement near the panels in terms of runoff.

Heiduck noted that a storm water management plan was not required for their development permit, but it was something they could look at, if the MPC requested. He explained that it won’t be the entire 27 acres of the property covered by solar panels because there will be a three to four-metre gap between panels. He said they are probably only covering 10 to 15 acres out of the 27.

James Rodgers, the owner of the property, addressed some of the MPC’s questions regarding trees and storm water.

He explained that right now the vegetation is alfalfa. He raised the issue of water drainage in the area relating to a Western Irrigation District pipeline in the area. He said shading created by the panels may restrict the amount of growth, but square baling could be done on the site.

C. Margaret Gawley was asked to speak about the visual screening.

She explained that the proposed fencing is six feet high, but the panels will stand at nine feet high.

She said there were no conversations with the couple regarding how any of the development would be handled.

“We’re nice people. If you just would have walked across the road. If you just would have consulted us from the beginning,” Gawley said.

Heiduck did explain the GP Joule contacted all landowners within 1,500 meters of the site.

The MPC added the condition of a storm water management plan and a condition for reclamation of the land at the end of the project’s life span.

The staff recommendation was to approve the application for solar panels, ground mounted with the setbacks proposed by public works of 75 feet and the parcel coverage proposed by the applicant of 27 acres.

The motion was lost, with Councillors Alice Booth and Brenda Knight as the only votes in favour. GP Joule will have to address the concerns of the adjacent landowners and council and then come back for approval. Alternatively, it was noted, that the applicants can also take the matter to the subdivision appeal board.