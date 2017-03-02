Chiefs on 16 game unbeaten streak as playoffs near

The Wheatland Chiefs are now on a 16 game unbeaten streak and have won 5 straight.

The 30-2-3 AA midget Chiefs of the South Central Alberta Hockey League (SCAHL) are having an amazing season with one game remaining before the start of the playoff tournament.

On Feb. 25, the Chiefs hosted Okotoks Oilers Green at the Family Centre and won 7-1.

It was another dominant, hard hitting and well-rounded game for the Chiefs right from the get-go.

“I was very pleased with the effort tonight,” said Chiefs assistant coach Matt Gregory.

“The boys came out and played hard. All the lines were rolling and that’s what you want to see as a coach.”

“It was 60 minutes of hockey, they played well.”

Isaac Benoit scored a hat-trick for the Chiefs, while Chayse Hnatowich scored and added 2 helpers. Kelton Travis and Lucas Muenchrath also added 2 points.

Riley Stovka only let in one goal and made 23 saves for the win.

The next day, the Chiefs visited Okotoks to take on the Okotoks Oilers Black and won 4-1.

Ty Tarvyd was solid in net for the Chiefs making 36 saves and getting the win.

It was another full-team effort as nine players recorded a point; 2 from Riley Romashenko and Hnatowich.

The Chiefs have one game remaining in the regular season on Mar. 4 at the Family Centre against the Central Alberta Selects at 7:30 p.m.

The playoff tournament will then begin on Mar. 9 and go till Mar. 12 in Medicine Hat, who the Warriors might see in the south final, as Medicine Hat is closest in the whole league to the Chiefs in the standings, and they were also one of the two teams that beat the Chiefs this season.

The Chiefs have had a dominant run in the regular season and will try to continue that in the playoff round.

“The boys are staying focused,” said Gregory.

“We know we have a target on our back for the record we have, but all the players know this and have a good approach to what they have to do in order to be successful in the playoffs.”

“They always come to play and give their best.”

Anything less than a championship would be a disappointment for the team that has played so well all season long.