Helping kids prepare for the workforce and excel when they arrive, is part of what Junior Achievement is all about. In March, over 150 students from schools in Strathmore, Chestermere, Standard, and Bieseker will be participating in the Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta World of Choices Career Forum.

The Junior Achievement career forum will be held at the Strathmore Civic Centre from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 2.

The forum gives students the opportunity to have candid conversations with local career mentors and share interesting aspects of their professions.

Students are exposed to a number of possible careers and the qualifications that are necessary to reach those goals.

According to Tristan Periard, Regional Coordinator, Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta, there will be between 25 and 30 career mentors from a wide spectrum of career backgrounds, like traditional professions, entrepreneurs, and rising careers.

The keynote speaker will an RBC representative, or may be an Olympic athlete.

“This is open to all students in the region we serve, this program is from grades 10 to 12,” Periard said.

“This is not a typical career fair, in the sense that the students are placed at tables with mentors and have “intimate” conversations based on questions the students have,” Periard said.

“Each student will visit five tables – this will make students engage, not just wander around. The students are prepped beforehand on the mentors available to them and their background and current careers,” Periard said.

The junior achievement forum is a chance for students to get out of the classroom and have hands-on conversations with industry professionals about potential career choices.

For over 50 years, Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta has been promoting youth education in entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

Each year over 250,000 Canadian students participate in Junior Achievement entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy programming.

For more information about how you can participate in Junior Achievement, please visit jacanada.org.