An investment in the Strathmore campus of Bow Valley College will now enable more students to learn and help grow the economy in their own communities.

These are indeed exciting times for students from the Strathmore region, as on Feb. 27 Bow Valley College announced federal government funding for the local post-secondary institution through the Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund (SIF).

The announcement was made at the Bow Valley College South Campus in Calgary before dignitaries from the school, the Town of Strathmore including Mayor Michael Ell, and the Honourable Kent Hehr on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Bow Valley College Vice President David Mitchell acted as the event’s master of ceremonies.

“Strathmore has been very important to me and my family,” said Kent Hehr, Minister of Veteran Affairs and Associate Minister of Defence.

Hehr explained that he was born at the Holy Cross Hospital in Calgary in 1969, but his family moved to Strathmore where his father worked as a high school teacher.

“My dad actually says it was the best two years he spent as a school teacher,” he said.

He remarked about his excitement at the ability to see the community grow and prosper like it has over the years, and how it’s going to be part of the exciting initiative with Bow Valley College that will give young and old alike an opportunity to build their lives in the 21st century economy.

“Having the bricks and mortar there to allow the community to grow, to prosper, to tap into this educational facility, I think is going to be good for that region of Alberta,” said Hehr.

“But also, more importantly, the country, because as we have increased globalization, computerization and automation, we are going to have to need a highly skilled workforce in order to compete and add to our economic output.”

In terms of giving rural students better access to post-secondary education, the minister said, “If we can have people living and working and being educated in their own communities it means that they can be more productive.”

“Whether that be with their families, whether it be in their studies or their jobs and making sure that we have opportunities for people to succeed from all over this province and this country is important to our government,” he said.

The federal government will be investing $394,000 in Bow Valley College. The college itself will be investing $394,000 for a total of $788,000 for the creation of a new Strathmore Learning and Innovation Centre.

The new centre will provide people living in Strathmore and the surrounding communities with access to field specific post-secondary education right at the backdoor.

Bow Valley’s Director of Regional Stewardship, June Diment, spoke about the impact the new centre will have on the community.

“Our vision is to be an innovative world-class college routed in communities wherever they are and to enable people to earn a better living and a better life,” said Diment.

“Our new centre will support Strathmore, but it will also support the hamlets that surround the town and Siksika Nation. At our regional campuses I have had the privilege of seeing first-hand day to day the impact that access to education in rural communities has on the opportunities and the life success of our rural learners,” said Diment.

“With this infrastructure investment, we will enhance our capacity to serve the Strathmore community and meet the needs of local students. Significant improvements to technology, collaboration areas, and dedicated teaching and learning spaces will all be a part of the Strathmore Learning and Innovation Centre,” said Laura Jo Gunter, President and CEO of Bow Valley College.

Gunter explained that the college’s aim in the region around Calgary is to increase access to post-secondary education.

“We are committed to working alongside the communities and to promote, sustain and strengthen our presence in those communities,” said Gunter.

She explained that the new Strathmore Learning and Innovation Centre will repair the local labour force. It will also offer local programming in line with industry and meet local employer needs as well as help pivot individuals into new industries.

The Strathmore centre will be the first of seven learning centre to include business incubator facilities.

The Government of Canada is providing over $225 million for research infrastructure at institutions across Alberta. The new centre is aimed at supporting the needs of the Strathmore region, including communities like Siksika Nation and the surrounding rural communities within Wheatland County.

The SIF program will provide up to $2 billion over three years for infrastructure projects at post-secondary institutions across Canada.