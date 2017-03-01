Keeling named winner of Canada 150 logo contest

Emmeline Keeling seemed overjoyed as she stood with the four other finalists of the Strathmore Canada 150 Logo Contest at the Strathmore Civic Centre on Canada.

Keeling’s logo was chosen as the Canada 150 logo for the Town of Strathmore during the event.

“I am really am happy for the opportunity,” said Keeling after her logo was unveiled.

“I really like Strathmore and Canada is just an amazing country. I love the natural beauty so much and just all of the amazing things about I,” she said.

In her logo submission, Keeling explained that her entry symbolizes how the Town of Strathmore has grown with increasing diversity in the community.

“By accepting everyone we have become a stronger and better town, which I have shown in my logo with the people holding hands, demonstrating that we are all united and that we all stand stronger when we’re together,” she said.

Keeling’s logo was inspired by the natural beauty in and around Strathmore. It included elements like cattails and wheat as well as a locomotive to represent the railway.

“The Strathmore Canada 150 Committee launched the logo contest back in December by challenging our Grade 7 to 12 students in the Strathmore area to come up with a Canada 150 logo that represented our national pride with a Strathmore flare, one that is simple versatile and multipurpose,” said The Town of Strathmore’s Tracey Simpson.

The initial submissions were narrowed down by members of the Town of Strathmore Canada 150 logo contest committee.

The top five logos were posted at locations around the town and online for public voting.

The top five submissions were then opened up to the public for voting from Jan. 25 to February 1, with the winner being announced during the Cheadle Lions pancake breakfast on Family Day.

Keeling’s logo was digitized by local artist Kelsey Ray.

“When you think about Canada, 150 years, we’re still a very young country. What a great country we are,” said Mayor Michael Ell. He gave a brief introduction of the top five finalists and their logos.

“The top five logos are all amazing and all of the young artists should be very, very proud of what they’ve accomplished,” said Ell.

“All five logos do an excellent job of combining the iconic Canadian features like the Maple Leaf, the colour red and Strathmore culture of wheat fields, wetlands and agriculture,” said the mayor.

The top five finalists included Kiera McQuinn, a student from Wheatland County who created a black and white logo, Katie Zakariasen from Wheatland County who created a logo with a Maple Leaf, Jayla Kenney’s logo featured a great ‘S’ for Strathmore and Kylie Bishop’s logo featured a great red 150. The final logo a multicultural design with a train was done by Strathmore student Emmeline Keeling.

Each of the images can be viewed on the Town of Strathmore’s website.

“The winning logo was based on nearly 500 votes cast by our community. We the committee for Canada 150 wasn’t the sole decider of the logos as to who would win. It is the community that became involved and cast a vote,” said Ell.

After the announcement Mayor Ell handed out 150 Strathmore 150 logo buttons to members of the public. The logo contest is just the beginning of events being planned in the community to commemorate 150 years since Confederation. Watch the hashtag #strathmore150 for more community events this year.