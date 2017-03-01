Criminal record check fees raised in new bylaw

The days of getting something for next to nothing are over. Fees are going up slightly for RCMP services like criminal record checks, fingerprinting and insurance letters and criminal reports.

In Canada, criminal record checks are performed by policing agencies like the RCMP as a requirement for certain jobs, volunteer positions, adoptions, name changes, or to obtain pardons.

Criminal record checks verify if people have a criminal record. Vulnerable Sector checks verify if people have a criminal record and pardons for sexual offences and local police records.

On Feb. 15, the town of Strathmore council passed a new amendment to their fees bylaw, which included fees for the RCMP.

According to the RCMP website, RCMP contract policing is provided through police service agreements, which are negotiated between the federal government, provinces and territories and municipalities. Provinces and municipalities establish the level of resources, budget and policing priorities in consultation with the RCMP.

The town of Strathmore pays for certain policing services offered by the Strathmore RCMP through a contract with the Federal Government. Municipal employees also work at the detachment.

According to town staff, it is unclear if RCMP fees have ever been raised in relation to document processing.

According to municipal staff, there has never been a formal fee schedule. In the agenda package there were two columns displayed, one for the town and one for the RCMP, simply to give council members clarification about certain RCMP fees that the council would not have control over.

For criminal record checks for Strathmore residents, students, volunteers and adoptive or foster families, there is a fee of $45 for Strathmore residents, $20 for students and volunteers, and $55 for adoptive or foster families.

The town will be sending out notices to the public detailing changes to the fees.

The fee increase is comparable to other municipalities and policing services in Alberta.

The City of Calgary Police Service charges $30 for Police Information Checks and an additional $15 for checks related to volunteer positions and unpaid practicums.

Commissionaires South Alberta also perform criminal records checks for a fee of $55.

At the City of Airdrie criminal record checks for employment cost $40, for volunteers and students $15 and for adoptive or foster families it costs $50 per family.

Fingerprinting fees for City of Airdrie residents costs $35, but $10 for residents who already paid for criminal record checks and require prints for a vulnerable sector check.

In the City of Medicine Hat, Police Information Checks cost $53 for residents, and $15 for volunteers with their authorization letter. There’s a $50 charge for fingerprinting.

In the City of Red Deer residents pay $45 for Police Information Checks, non-residents pay $70, if fingerprints are required an additional fee of $50 is charged. Red Deer residents pay $45 for vulnerable sector checks.