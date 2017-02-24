Town hoping to join fibre-optic discussions

The Town of Strathmore hopes to be at the table for discussions regarding dark fibre-optic cable already in place and the possibilities for improved Internet capabilities in the future.

During the town council meeting of Feb. 15, the town council voted to enter into a non-binding agreement, a memorandum of understanding regarding the fibre-optic cable that runs along the Trans Canada Highway from the Alberta-Saskatchewan border to the City of Calgary.

The resolution was to approve a non-binding MOU with the municipalities of Chestermere, Cypress County, Redcliff, Brooks, Medicine Hat College and other interested parties that will enable a formal discussion with the firm Litewave, to purchase the right to two strands of fibre-optic cable that run from the border through Strathmore to Calgary where there is a DataHive centre.

“There is no commitment other than to explore the issue,” said Chief Administrative Officer James Thackray.

“We have been having active discussions with some other agencies. We would bring something back in a few weeks, once we have some more information on it. We believe it is in our interest to be part of this discussion,” he said.

Councillors were informed that the process for discussion and a report could take between six and eight weeks.

Councillor Steve Grajcyzk said that he was very nervous about the issue.

Town staff plan to find out strategies, benefits and costs related to the fibre-optic cable.

“We can’t get into it unless we are part of it,” said Thackray.

There is presently no time estimate for connection of the fibre-optic cable.

“We are not committing any dollars,” said the CAO. Administration advised that the decision for the council would come back for review at the latest in April.

The MOU allows the town of Strathmore to sit at the table and be part of that discussion.

There is a potential cost of approximately $1.6 million for access to the two fibre optic lines, the cost to be divided between the parties.

The total includes costs for equipment, maintenance, and getting into becoming a service provider.

“Having bandwidth is as important as having good water supply. It’s one of those key components. It’s a critical part to investment,” said the CAO.

Dark fibre, is unlit fibre-optic cable. It is usually privately operated with portions of the cable leased to users. Fibre-optic cable can greatly increase Internet capabilities, the transfer of information over long-distances, and the amount of information being transferred over a period of time, also sometimes referred to as network bandwidth.