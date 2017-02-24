Town Council Briefs: Pink Shirt Day

A few minutes before the regular meeting of town council in Strathmore on Feb. 15, Mayor Michael Ell, who was wearing a bright pink t-shirt, gave those assembled an explanation of the meaning of Pink Shirt Day.

“The Red Cross have asked us to create some awareness in regards to bullying,” said Ell.

“The Respect Education Program that they offer aims to prevent violence and abuse by promoting respect. We provide bullying prevention and healthy relationships education to youth and have changed many adults in Alberta’s youth serving workforce,” he said.

Pink Shirt Day is held annually in February.

“The event recognizes the importance of anti-bullying and healthy relationship messages among people of all ages,” said Ell.

Pink Shirt Day will be held on Feb. 22. Individuals are asked to wear pink during the initiative.

Ell explained the history behind the day. It was originally started in Nova Scotia as a way for kids to stand up for a student who was bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school one day.

“They encouraged peers to wear pink t-shirts to school to show support for the students and each other,” said Ell.

“The Red Cross staff in Alberta are now connecting with schools and organizations to share the new Pink Day message t-shirt and a resource guide is available to help us achieve our goal in turning the province pink in nature, not just colour,” he said.

He noted that those who would like to purchase a pink t-shirt for Pink Shirt Day can visit day-of-pink.com.

Memorial benches program

A new memorial benches and tree policy has been approved in principal by the town council.

The memorial tree and benches program has been ongoing within the town of Strathmore, and most recently used at the cemetery.

There has been no formal policy associated with the program until the Feb. 15 meeting of town council when it was approved in principal.

Council had the policy referred to administration so that staff can have time to consult with community partners for aliment of the policy.

The program was brought forward during the council meeting by Dave Rimes, the town of Strathmore’s interim manager of operations.

The town of Strathmore currently has a tree dedication program for the publi, but there were no guidelines set for the delivery of the program. Administration wanted to expand the program to cover memorial benches.

In the past the memorial tree and bench requests were done on a case-by-case basis.

The costs for the trees, benches, installation and plaques will be covered by the applicants.

The purpose of the program is for members of the public to honour the memory of a loved one in a meaningful way. Memorial trees and benches may include a commemorative plaque that can be in the case of a tree, mounted on the tree dedication monument in the Strathmore Cemetery.

Memorial benches may also include a commemorative plaque.

“Previously there was no policy we just dealt with this on a case-by-case basis, so we wanted to put in some formal guidelines,” explained Rimes.

Councillor Denise Peterson asked if they policy could be reviewed or postponed as she was aware of other community groups that have similar plans related to memorial trees.

Rimes explained that he has been in contact with some of the community organizations, but that the policy is simply the process around having the trees and benches put in place, and that town staff can work with local groups to install benches and trees.

“This would be an individual looking to do one tree in memorial, or a couple trees possibly. I think we can still work with the different groups,” said Rimes.

Overnight Shelter $20,000 donation

As promised in 2015, the Town of Strathmore will be providing the Strathmore Overnight Shelter with a matching grant of $20,000.

In January, the town received a letter from the shelter requesting the matching grant.

On December 15, 2015, the town made the resolution that council donate $40,000 to the Harvest Healing Church for the Transitional Shelter from the Financial Stabilization Fund and that up to $20,000 more be donated as a matching grant in 2016.

In the correspondence dated Jan. 18, 2017 the shelter indicated that they are applying for the matching grant of $20,000. In the letter the shelter notes that they have raised over $20,000 towards the shelter.

They also included an unaudited financial statement with the letter.

Town council voted to provide the Strathmore Overnight Shelter with a matching grant of $20,000 with the provision that the financial statements will be made available to the town, and signed by the board of directors for the Strathmore Overnight Shelter and that the funds for the grant be taken from the 2016

budget.